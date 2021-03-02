Kate Hudson Doesn’t Know Where the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Dress Is: ‘We Should Find It’

Kate Hudson is on the search to find her character Andie Anderson's dress.

It's been years since Hudson, 41, has seen or worn the yellow silk gown with a strappy open back design.

"I have no idea where that dress is!" the actress said in an interview with Elle published Monday. "I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina's team."

She added, "I do not know where it is, but I feel like we should find it!"

Hudson starred in the 2003 romantic comedy film opposite Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey told E!'s Daily Pop in November that he would "possibly" do a sequel to the movie, but there has been nothing formally in the works.

Hudson, however, thinks her and McConaughey's character would be "miserable" right now.

"I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together. It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids," she told Elle in August.