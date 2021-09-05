The longtime friends flaunted their fabulous figures in contrasting dresses at the event in Italy

Kate Hudson and Demi Moore Dazzle at the Venice Film Festival's Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala

ate Hudson and Demi Moore attend the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Kate Hudson and Demi Moore are a cut above the rest.

The longtime friends confidently flaunted their fabulous figures at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala on Saturday during the Venice Film Festival.

Moore, 58, let her hair down (literally), contrasting her long black locks with a bright white dress with a plunging neckline and exposed midriff.

Hudson, 42, stepped out in a cut-out black dress held up by a thin halter strap. The fancy floor-length garment featured a sexy thigh slit on the left side.

The Golden Globe winner also left her blonde hair down, simply tucking the tresses behind her ears. Both women accented their outfits with silver jewelry.

Kate Hudson and Demi Moore attend the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty (2)

Before the event, Hudson paid tribute to hairstylist David Babaii following news of her old friend's death with an emotional post on Instagram.

"21 years of shenanigans and laughter. My dear boo, I love you," she captioned a smiling shot of the two. "Processing this loss is really sad and challenging, I will miss you terribly. Forever and always."

In 2019, Babaii celebrated his friendship with Hudson in a sweet tribute to the Music actress on Instagram. The hairstylist recalled how the two first met two decades prior when he was two weeks out of beauty school at Vidal Sassoon Academy.

"She is the reason of my career and pretty much my successful life. Without Kate I would've just been working at a salon," he wrote alongside a candid shot of the pair.

Kate Hudson and celebrity hairdresser David Babaii attend the Canadian launch of David Babaii for WildAid at The Hazelton Hotel on September 5, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

"Without Kate I would've just been working at a salon....... which was my plan and no one would've ever known who I was," he continued. "But she made me who I am today and personally she's made me the man I am today and someone that every day is working on bettering himself #lotofwork. I love you for life, no one can ever replace you in my heart. You are my muse my inspiration my dear friend. We are family."

The star-studded Venice Film Festival has had no shortage of stunning styles this year. On Friday, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya hit the premiere of their Sci-Fi film in incredible outfits that instantly went viral.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Zendaya, 25, showed off a custom-fitted leather Balmain gown created by her longtime image architect Law Roach, which he matched with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. Roach accented the ensemble with some exquisite Bulgari emeralds and diamonds.

Chalamet, 25, also went with a striking look, wearing an all-black and sequined outfit by Haider Ackermann in addition to jewelry by Cartier and other sleek accessories.