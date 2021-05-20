Kate Hudson Cuts Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s Long Ponytail: ‘It Was Time’

The Music actress, 42, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she gave Fujikawa – with whom she shares daughter Rani Rose, 2 ½ – a haircut at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hudson stood behind a shirtless Fujikawa, 34, while holding his long hair in a ponytail with one hand and scissors in her other hand.

"It was time! ✂️," she captioned the photo.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Fabletics founder didn't share an after picture on Wednesday of the results of Fujikawa's haircut. The musician didn't post on Instagram either.

Hudson previously told PEOPLE in last year's Beautiful Issue cover story that Fujikawa "makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn for La Mer's Mother's Day Campaign

"I still feel loved," the Oscar nominee added. "His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also told PEOPLE at the time that while she does not "have a very traditional setup," she has "zero regrets of my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've never defined myself through the way that a man sees me," said Hudson. "But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together."