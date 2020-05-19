Kate Hudson Calls Partner Danny Fujikawa Her 'Bearded Wonder' in Candid Instagram Photos

"So much beard…." the actress captioned a shot of her boyfriend's scruffy look

Danny Fujikawa is embracing his grown-out hair — and so is his famous girlfriend, Kate Hudson.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress posted several photos of Fujikawa’s scruffy facial hair and long ponytail on her Instagram Story, calling the musician her “bearded wonder” in the first snap.

In the second photo, Hudson and Fujikawa are both grinning at the camera, with his inches-long beard and floppy top bun on full-display: “So much beard….,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star wrote over the sweet snap edited with a vintage filter.

“So much wonder…,” she said over a similar photo, in which both are flashing big smiles.

In the last photo — captioned, “So much time together…” — the couple looks less than thrilled to be stuck social distancing together amid the novel coronavirus.

Despite their grumpy expressions in the Instagram Story, Hudson recently told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she’s loving the extra time at home with her boyfriend.

“There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now,” she said during an at-home episode of the Bravo show last month. “He's just the best.”

And when asked by Cohen if quarantining with Fujikawa, 33, has been a good thing for her sex life, the actress was quick to chuckle, "yes," as she took a sip of wine.

"I think it's even more than that," Hudson continued. "I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person."

“He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought,” the actress told PEOPLE for the cover story. “I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”

Hudson and Fujikawa welcomed Rani, their first child together, in October 2018. The Sibling Revelry podcast co-host also has sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, from previous relationships.