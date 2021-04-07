Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Colorful 'Cotton Candy' Swimsuit Snaps

Kate Hudson showed off her toned physique in a pair of colorful snaps she shared on Instagram Tuesday

Kate Hudson is stepping into spring in a sweet swimsuit!

The actress and fashion entrepreneur, 41, shared a pair of photos to Instagram Tuesday night in which she posed in a dreamy pink-and-blue bikini, showing off her toned physique.

In the first snapshot, Hudson smiles as she twirls in a white skirt while wearing the colorful bikini top. In the second mirror-selfie image, she puts the entire suit on display, holding her hair up with her other hand.

"🍭 My girl @sarafoster giving us some spring time cotton candy in a swim suit collection! Love it 💕 Love you 💞," she wrote alongside the fun slideshow, giving a shout out to her good friend, Sara Foster.

"Some people need structure and a regimen, but I'm not a planner," the Fabletics co-founder told Shape in 2016. "When I exercise, I need to connect to myself and see how I'm feeling at the moment, because my mood is constantly changing."

As a busy working mother, Hudson previously told PEOPLE that she makes sure to give herself time to work on her "personal health" while raising daughter Rani Rose, 2½, and sons Bingham Hawn, 9½, and Ryder Russell, 17.

"It's hard when you have babies," she said. "Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress added in a December 2019 conversation with PEOPLE that it took a "bit longer" to lose weight after giving birth to her third child, daughter Rani, in October 2018 — but she was "smarter" about it this time around.

Hudson said she dropped the postpartum weight in about six months after giving birth to her second son, Bing, in July 2011, but "not this pregnancy."

"This one took a little bit longer," she revealed. "It was like 12 months, but I did it differently."