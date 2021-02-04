Kate Hudson Wore the Plush Slippers Even Picky Shoe Shoppers Love — and They're Under $50

Kate Hudson has inspired many of our purchases, especially when it comes to shoes. Need the perfect black boots? Hudson knows a pair. How about some sandals that withstand the elements? She also has those on hand. And unsurprisingly, if you're looking for the coziest slippers, Hudson has you covered in that department too.
Recently, Hudson shared a picture of herself wearing an adorable pair of slippers on the set of Apple TV's Truth Be Told. After a bit of digging, we discovered her black slippers are from Bearpaw — and they're not just any 'ol slippers, either. Amazon shoppers are absolutely in love with them, so much so that they've even managed to win over picky shoe shoppers. If you consider yourself a picky shoe shopper, you know that's not an easy feat.
The Hudson-approved Bearpaw slippers look very similar to the classic Ugg slide — but without the Ugg price, which is just one reason people love them. While Uggs will cost you upwards of $120, the Bearpaw Loki is about half of that at $54.99. Better yet, plenty of colors are on sale at Amazon right now, which means that depending on what you're looking for, you can get them for under $50.
The slippers are made with a cow suede upper that's soft and durable, and a sheepskin collar, lining, and footbed that keeps feet warm all day. They're also made with a durable, slip-resistant outsole that makes the Loki an indoor and outdoor staple.
Buy It! Bearpaw Loki II Slipper in Hickory, $49.95 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
The Bearpaw slides have close to 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and praise from shoppers mentions key phrases like "highly recommend," "best slippers I've ever found," and "most comfortable house shoes ever." Another key characteristic? They're built to last.
"Absolutely my favorite house shoes. I won't buy anything else," read one review. "I used to buy new slippers every two months. Now I buy these once a year. So comfortable and warm, highly recommended."
"I am very picky about the fit of shoes. These are perfect and so comfortable," wrote another Amazon shopper. "I can wear [them] inside or outside, plus [they have] plenty of cushion."
Shop the Amazon-and Hudson-loved slippers and experience the pillow-like softness and comfort for yourself. At this price, you can even buy two.