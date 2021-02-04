Kate Hudson Wore the Plush Slippers Even Picky Shoe Shoppers Love — and They're Under $50

The Hudson-approved Bearpaw slippers look very similar to the classic Ugg slide — but without the Ugg price, which is just one reason people love them. While Uggs will cost you upwards of $120, the Bearpaw Loki is about half of that at $54.99. Better yet, plenty of colors are on sale at Amazon right now, which means that depending on what you're looking for, you can get them for under $50.