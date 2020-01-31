Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Snap with Boyfriend Danny and Son Ryder, 16, to Announce Fabletics Men

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kate Hudson is expanding her Fabletics empire!

The actress and entrepreneur, 40, revealed on Instagram Friday that her popular women’s activewear line is launching a menswear collection, sharing a sweet photo of herself squished in between boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and 16-year-old son Ryder Robinson (who she shares with ex Chris Robinson).

“Today it’s all about my boys 🙏Exciting news: @Fabletics MEN is here! 🥳 Which means the guys in your life can now become VIPs too—but spots are LIMITED! The first 5,000 guys to sign up get early access…so tell all the men in your life!! Did you see @swimswammyslippyslappy‘s unboxing? 😂🤦‍♀️” she captioned the post.

Hudson’s famous friends were quick to show their support for the Almost Famous actress in the comment section.

“👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌” Rachel Zoe wrote, and fashion editor Derek Blasberg joked: “I wanna be in this snuggle puddle.”

Fabletics — an affordable subscription clothing service launched by Hudson and JustFab Inc. Co-CEOs, Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg, in 2013 — has yet to release details about the upcoming menswear launch, but fans of the brand are seemingly already looking forward to it.

One Instagram user shared that she is “obsessed” with her first pair of Fabletics leggings and that if the men’s collection is anything like the women’s, “then our guys are lucky.”

“That is cool! Congratulations!” a second fan wrote.

Image zoom Kate Hudson and son Ryder Robinson John Salangsang/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

But no one’s more excited for the expansion than Fujikawa, who beat his girlfriend to the punch by “unboxing” his new Fabletics products on Instagram back in December, over a month before she made the announcement.

“Hey guys, I’m really excited. I just got in the new collection,” Fujikawa, who shares 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose with Hudson, says in the clip. “I’m wearing this…this is a hoodie, the new hoodie. It’s so nice. It feels so good.”

“This is a shirt. It’s so nice,” he says, as Hudson can be heard laughing in the background.

Image zoom Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“Babe, are you seriously doing this right now?” she asks. “Wait, babe, I haven’t even like announced it. Oh my god.”

“Look at these shorts. I got it all on. I’m just going for it,” Fujikawa says, previewing several pieces from the upcoming collection.

While he seems to be joking for the first few half of the Instagram video (Hudson even calls him out for “making fun” of her at one point) Fujikawa later admits that he really does “love [the menswear line] so much.”

Speaking about the company to WWD in April, Hudson said, “[Fabletics] is about honoring your body and the importance of being healthy and being active.