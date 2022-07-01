Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Go Summer Shoe Shopping — and Hilarity Ensues!

The mother-daughter duo stopped by Stewart Weitzman to try some new shoes

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn know how to make the most out of a shopping trip!

On Thursday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, 43, posted a charming new ad for Stuart Weitzman in which she and her mother, 76, try on a variety of summer shoes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We taking over the Stuart Weitzman store today," Hudson says the beginning of the clip.

Hudson is first drawn to the orange Nudistglam 110 sandals, which are adorned with crystals, saying, "I want to try those on. I love these. Can I have them?"

"Yes, you can have them. Yes, darling," Hawn responds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Almost Famous alum then tries on the brand's shimmering SW Bow 100 slide. "These are so great," Hudson says, while Hawn adds, "And look how they did the sparkle on the sole. It's beautiful."

Hawn then takes their shopping trip to the next level by hilariously attempting to remove a mannequin from a shelf.

RELATED VIDEO: Like Mother, Like Daughter: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

"Is it heavy? She's gorgeous!" Hudson says as her mother places the mannequin next to her on a couch.

The mother-daughter duo proceed to mimic the mannequin's crossed leg position as they both giggle. "I think it's so great and she's so fabulous," Hawn says of the mannequin before jokingly adding, "I walked by her and she did kick me. I swear to god."

Before their shopping adventure ends, Hudson performs her own rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" while lifting her mom's leg up in the air. The clip concludes with the pair sharing a hug.

"Love summer shopping with momma💕🌞 @stuartweitzman," Hudson captioned the clip.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Credit: Stuart Weitzman

Hudson and Hawn previously starred in the campaign for Stuart Weitzman's spring 2022 collection.

While launching the earlier campaign, Hudson opened up about her mother's impact on her personal style. She shared, "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values. There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small."

She added, ""She also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."

Hawn echoed similar sentiments and also expressed her love for Stuart Weitzman.