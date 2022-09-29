Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Have a Glam Red Carpet Date Night — See Their Matching Looks

The couple, who got engaged last year, coordinated their looks at a screening for Hudson's new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on September 29, 2022 01:01 PM
Danny Fujikawa and girlfriend/American actress Kate Hudson arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Saban Films' 'Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon'
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa brought their coordinating couple style to the red carpet.

On Wednesday, the longtime couple attended the Los Angeles screening of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and they dressed to impress for the occasion.

Hudson, who plays Bonnie in the fantasy thriller, donned a romantic off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta evening gown featuring a mermaid silhouette, sweetheart neckline and black-sequin floral embroidery.

Styled by Sophie Lopez, the Golden Globe winner, 43, rounded out the look with nude Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels and Oscar Massin jewelry.

She also rocked a sultry smokey eye, courtesy of makeup artist Monika Blunder, and transformed her blonde locks into a sexy slicked-back "wet hair" look achieved by hairstylist Cameron Rains.

Fujikawa, 36, matched Hudson's moody ensemble with a relaxed suit including a black velvet jacket, which he layered over a classic white tee shirt.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiere
Kate Hudson Instagram

Hudson and Fujikawa last took their couple style to Rome where they decked out in high fashion for the Valentino Fall/Winter Fall 2022 Haute Couture show in July.

The actress and entrepreneur wore a sheer Victorian lace blouse and matching bustier, plus black gloves. She also commanded the Piazza di Spagna square, where the runway was held, in towering platform heels.

Meanwhile, the Lightwave Record cofounder donned a beige linen set and blue suede shoes.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa attend the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Although the couple first made their relationship public in 2017, their friendship goes back to when Hudson was 23 and pregnant with her eldest child, Ryder Russell Robinson.

In an Instagram post shared by the INBLOOM and Fabletics founder, she revealed the details on how the two met through her best friends Sara and Erin, who are also Fujikawa's stepsisters.

"And so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade," she wrote. "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter."

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

In October 2018, they welcomed their daughter Rani Rose.

"I've seen her do things that I can't imagine doing myself and I'm very proud of her," Fujikawa said of Hudson shortly after Rani's birth. "And I'm in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it."

Nearly three years later, Fujikawa proposed to Hudson who told PEOPLE in 2020 that the musician makes her "feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought."

