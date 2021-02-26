"I was sideways. He just thought it was so funny," the actress recalls of the 2005 award show moment

Kate Hudson Remembers Trying Not to Split Her Golden Globes Dress While Sitting Next to Prince

Even at the most glamorous red carpet, award show or star-filled event, fashion dilemmas happen. And for Kate Hudson, her worst wardrobe mishap occurred at a very inopportune time — at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards.

Hudson walked the carpet at the 62nd annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a strapless, curve-hugging Versace gown with an eyelet cutout and side train. While the dark chocolate confection looked perfectly tailored to the actress' frame, Hudson admits that she could just barely sit down in the dress during the ceremony.

"I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit. I was sitting, actually, next to Prince," Hudson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue on newsstands now.

The actress says she kept trying to awkwardly maneuver her body so she could sit without tearing the seams of her gown. "I was trying. I was sideways. He just thought it was so funny. And God rest his soul, but I was sideways the whole time," Hudson says. "And then if I sat too much, the whole dress would have split. That was a bit of a malfunction."

She added: "We didn't even think about it. When I got in the car, I had to stand in it!"

Hudson went on to say that she doesn't look back at any of her red carpet style moments as regrets though. In fact, the star still loves her Stella McCartney look worn at the 2001 Academy Awards, despite being placed on the "worst dressed list."

