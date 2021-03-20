Kate Hudson Just Wore the Supremely Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Are Obsessed With

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Finding a comfortable yet fashionable sneaker can seem impossible, but anyone who's ever slipped into a pair of Allbirds knows just how happy that can make their feet, whether they're a mom running after kids or a healthcare worker who's on their feet all day long. Allbirds sneakers are pretty famous among Hollywood moms, and Kate Hudson is the latest to step out in the brand's buzzy Tree Dashers.

Comfort is one reason celebs and regular folk are completely enthralled with these sneakers, and there are a few key features that play a role in why they're so comfortable. They're sustainable and incredibly breathable, as the knit upper is made from FSC® Certified eucalyptus trees (hence the ″tree″ in Tree Dasher). Their cushioned footbed features a patented midsole made of sugarcane that provides stability and energy return, and the heels are lined with merino wool. Plus, they're machine-washable, which means as soon as the stink starts, you can throw them in your washer and they'll come out looking and smelling like new.

Hudson's shoes average a 4.9-star rating from happy customers — and while we probably don't have to say it, that's darn good. Everyone from moms (looking at you Hudson, Hilary Duff, and Blake Lively) to coaches to nurses are leaving rave reviews.

"I work in a children's hospital, and my usual Nikes have been hurting my feet (even when relatively new)," wrote one shopper. "I also have chronic back pain from old injuries and was looking for something that had great support to last all day... this is it!! I'm so ready to buy another pair. I've been wearing them a week and a half for 9-hour days — truly amazing. 1000000/10."

Plenty of other shoppers mention that they're comfy right out of the box. "These were extremely comfortable from the very first time I put them on. No break-in period, and they stay comfortable and provide great support throughout long walks," said one of them.

With countless Hollywood moms, healthcare workers, and more on board the Tree Dasher train, you can feel really good about hopping on. Shop them below.

