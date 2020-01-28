Kate Hudson Can’t Stop Wearing These $45 Sandals (and They’re at Nordstrom)

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; BrosNYC/BACKGRID; SplashNews.com

We’re in the heart of winter, and while it might seem a bit, well, off-season to discuss sandals, we can’t but help tackle the topic after a recent sighting of Kate Hudson in Adidas slides. Yes, the star wore sandals in January, but to be perfectly honest, we’re not all that surprised by this fashion decision. Hudson is known to stray from the style pack and opt for looks that are uniquely her own (just one reason we love her so much).

On what must have been a warmer-than-average January day in L.A., Hudson left her house sans socks — something that seems like a far-gone option for those in the Midwest or Northeast right now. But alas, the star is here to help us jumpstart our summer outfit planning with one can’t-pass-up essential we plan on buying in multiples: pool slides.

Before you get turned off by this idea of a poolside shoe (squeaky sounds might come to mind) hear us — and Hudson — out, because these inherently sporty sandals definitely deserve a spot in your wardrobe. First and foremost, they’re surprisingly comfortable thanks to the cushioned footbeds that most styles are made with. Hudson’s Adidas Adilette Stripe Sport Slide Sandals, in particular, feature a plush cushioned sole that makes them much softer and bouncier than most other sandals you own.

Other notable features of Hudson’s pair include the wide front strap that ensures a secure fit around your foot and the quick-drying material that makes them a smart footwear choice when you anticipate your feet getting splashed (because no one likes wearing damp shoes for the rest of the day).

The key takeaway? Don’t be so quick to write off pool slides, because we have a feeling once you try on a pair, you’ll never go back to your flimsy flip-flops again. Hudson, who’s been wearing her striped Adidas Adilette slides since 2017, is proof of this.

Shop the top-rated slides that Hudson can’t stop wearing (even in the winter), plus other sporty sandals like them, below.

