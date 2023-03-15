Kate Bosworth Teases Possible Engagement to Justin Long with 'Most Important Manicure' and 'New Bling'

Kate Bosworth's 2023 Oscars glitz and glam held a very special meaning.

In a new Instagram post sharing glamorous behind-the-scenes shots from her preparation for Sunday's 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the Blue Crush actress shared that her appearance at the star-studded affair with boyfriend Justin Long included "the most important manicure to date."

Bosworth, 40, and Long, 44, were first linked in March 2022 before making their Instagram debut in May.

On Sunday, as the couple posed for photos together, Bosworth was seen wearing a dazzling diamond ring on that finger, prompting fans to wonder if the pair had quietly gotten engaged. While reps for Bosworth and Long have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment, the actress added fuel to the speculation by sharing immense gratitude to her team in her Instagram post on Wednesday.

"You girls are my heroes!!! I would have been lost without you 🫶🏻," she included in the post's caption alongside pictures of her and the Dodgeball actor.

Sharing in the happiness was Ashlie Johnson, her stylist, who dedicated a sweet Instagram post to Bosworth and Long after Sunday's festivities by sharing a red carpet photo of the couple, writing, "The smiles on these two 😍 With some new bling to boot!! 💎🫶🏼🍾."

The couple was also seen getting ready in a hilarious clip shared on makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram account. In the video, Long attempts to do Bosworth's eye makeup with the brand's Lip Cheat Liner in Pillow Talk.

He jokes: "Please don't interrupt me, darling. I'm unorthodox, and I work in silence."

Bosworth paired her buzzy new bling with a Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a black bustier top and very bridal-like blush ball skirt which Long helped her adjust before posing for pictures together. The Barbarian star opted for a simple black suit, letting his love take center stage.

Early in their relationship, Long shared that being "in love" is "such a wonderful feeling" while appearing on the Dear Chelsea podcast.

"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," he shared with host Chelsea Handler. "I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?"