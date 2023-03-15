Kate Bosworth Teases Possible Engagement to Justin Long with 'Most Important Manicure' and 'New Bling'

The couple attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night, where Bosworth wore a dazzling diamond ring on her left ring finger

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 15, 2023 07:03 PM
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage; Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Kate Bosworth's 2023 Oscars glitz and glam held a very special meaning.

In a new Instagram post sharing glamorous behind-the-scenes shots from her preparation for Sunday's 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the Blue Crush actress shared that her appearance at the star-studded affair with boyfriend Justin Long included "the most important manicure to date."

Bosworth, 40, and Long, 44, were first linked in March 2022 before making their Instagram debut in May.

On Sunday, as the couple posed for photos together, Bosworth was seen wearing a dazzling diamond ring on that finger, prompting fans to wonder if the pair had quietly gotten engaged. While reps for Bosworth and Long have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment, the actress added fuel to the speculation by sharing immense gratitude to her team in her Instagram post on Wednesday.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

"You girls are my heroes!!! I would have been lost without you 🫶🏻," she included in the post's caption alongside pictures of her and the Dodgeball actor.

Sharing in the happiness was Ashlie Johnson, her stylist, who dedicated a sweet Instagram post to Bosworth and Long after Sunday's festivities by sharing a red carpet photo of the couple, writing, "The smiles on these two 😍 With some new bling to boot!! 💎🫶🏼🍾."

The couple was also seen getting ready in a hilarious clip shared on makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram account. In the video, Long attempts to do Bosworth's eye makeup with the brand's Lip Cheat Liner in Pillow Talk.

He jokes: "Please don't interrupt me, darling. I'm unorthodox, and I work in silence."

Bosworth paired her buzzy new bling with a Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a black bustier top and very bridal-like blush ball skirt which Long helped her adjust before posing for pictures together. The Barbarian star opted for a simple black suit, letting his love take center stage.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Spark Engagement Rumors with Ring at Oscars 2023 Afterparty

Early in their relationship, Long shared that being "in love" is "such a wonderful feeling" while appearing on the Dear Chelsea podcast.

"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," he shared with host Chelsea Handler. "I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?"

