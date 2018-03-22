3 Spring Trends Kate Bosworth, Kate Mara and Victoria Justice Can't Wait to Wear

Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

It’s officially spring right now (though, if you’re in the Northeast, it doesn’t feel like it). But, with a new season comes a new reason to update your wardrobe. And while florals for may seem like the most obvious way to do it — has The Devil Wears Prada taught us nothing?! — we turned to a few super-stylish celebrities to get their take on what they’re shopping for in the warmer months when we stopped by the Kate Spade New York #BloomBloom event in New York City this week.

KATE MARA’S SPRING STYLE GOAL: MORE COLOR!

Kate Mara, who is typically drawn to muted tones like black, white and blush, says that she’s going to try dipping into more of the rainbow this spring. “I’m really excited about the little pops of color,” the actress tells PeopleStyle. “I would say nude is one of my favorite things to wear all year round, but spring obviously there’s always so many more options of it, so I’d say I’m excited about that.”

KATE BOSWORTH’S SPRING STYLE MUST-HAVE: POWER SUITING

Kate Bosworth says that “very clean suits” are on her wish list. “I’m very into the ‘70s vibe, and layers and female power suits,” the actress tells PeopleStyle. “I think you can really bring a lighter version of that to spring with silks and really nice linens.” She’s already living her spring style goal, as she recently wore a knit cape and sequin trouser combination by Sally LaPointe to the Sun Valley Film Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she won the Pioneer Award for her film Nona, which was written and directed by her husband Michael Polish.

VICTORIA JUSTICE’S MOST-WANTED SPRING LOOK: MONOCHROMATIC OUTFITS

Finally, singer and actress Victoria Justice says that she’s going to go for color — but only one at a time for a chic take on the monochromatic trend. “Doing a monochromatic look and mixing two of the same bold colors together is one thing I’m really into,” she reveals, noting that, “I feel like bold colors are really in right now.”

From more color to sexy suiting to monochromatic looks, these chic stars are definitely inspiring us with their spring style picks. Need more inspiration, though? Check out our spring must-haves, including the color-of-the-season lavender, trendy track-pants, kitten heels, ring-handle bags and statement-sleeve blouses.