Kate Bosworth Went on a PDA-Packed Walk with Justin Long in the Shorts Style Chrissy Teigen Can't Stop Wearing
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long can't keep their hands off of each other.
The couple, who confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA in Hawaii last month, stepped out in New York City yesterday and there was no shortage of lovey-dovey moments there, either. The duo was all smiles, wrapping their arms around each other and holding hands as they walked through the city streets. And while their affection is notably cute, so are Bosworth's shorts.
The actress wore distressed denim shorts, black sandals, a collared cream top, and a matching Balenciaga baseball cap. Although at $425, her hat is definitely a splurge, Bosworth's bottoms are far more affordable to copy. Jean shorts season has arrived, and the Blue Crush star just showcased the perfect way to ease into the summer staple.
Pairing cutoff shorts with a long sleeve top is the perfect balance during these sometimes-chilly spring days. Just like their big sister (jeans), denim shorts are a nonnegotiable item to have in your closet. Take it from Chrissy Teigen, who has worn three pairs of denim shorts in just two weeks — including a frayed pick she wore on the same day as Bosworth.
While one of Teigen's jean shorts alone costs a whopping $595, we found lots of practical picks for way less — like this $78 pair that looks super similar to Bosworth's. The mid-length, ripped jean shorts from Madewell (which is known for its top-notch denim) feature a slouchy, relaxed fit that you'll want to live in all summer long.
Buy It! Madwell Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Steenwick Wash, $78; madewell.com
These classic Levi's 501 Denim Shorts also include rips and frayed hems, but they come in 27 other washes and colors, too. And if you're looking for a vintage vibe, this high-waisted pair from Topshop is on sale for just $40. No matter which brand or style you choose, jean shorts are undoubtedly an item you'll wear on repeat during warm weather.
Take a cue from Bosworth and Teigen by shopping six more pairs of denim shorts below.
Buy It! Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts, $34.99–$59.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts, $39.20 (orig. $56); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Everlane the A-Line Denim Short, $68; everlane.com
Buy It! Levi's 501 High Rise Denim Shorts, $69.50–$79.50; freepeople.com
Buy It! Madewell Relaxed Destructed Edition Denim Shorts, $74.50; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Agolde Parker High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts, $138; nordstrom.com
