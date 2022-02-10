Model Kate Bock Says She and NBA Fiancé Kevin Love Are 'Very Aligned' on Summer Wedding Plans 

Bock opened up to PEOPLE about her upcoming summer wedding to fiancé Kevin Love while teaming up with New York pizza spot Emmy Squared, just in time for Valentine's Day

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock doesn't have a groomzilla on her hands. In fact, Bock tells PEOPLE that she and her NBA star fiancé Kevin Love, are mostly on the same page when it comes to planning their upcoming nuptials.

After getting engaged last year on her birthday, Bock says both she and Love are ready to throw their dream party.

"I'm very lucky that we're both aligned with our style and aesthetic when it comes to home decor or weddings or style," Bock, Pompette Hard Sparkling Water's Chief Brand Officer, told PEOPLE. "Luckily there haven't been too many disagreements on it. We're very much aligned and really excited to bring our dream party that we can throw for all of our friends and family together. We both grew up in different states, and then different countries, and then lived in many different states kind of following our careers. We have people all over the world, so I think we're just really excited to have all of our people in one place."

Bock admits she created vision boards to organize her ideas and shows them to the Cleveland Cavaliers star for his input.

"He definitely has an opinion," Bock shares. "But luckily, really, we are very aligned. I'm more visual in the sense of creating mood boards and vibes, and he just approves or disapproves of different parts of them, or it inspired me to look further into one category or another type of thing."

One thing her groom isn't involved in is her wardrobe choices for the big day. Although Bock is having a good time hunting down the perfect bridal looks, she admits it's been a bit stressful to find the perfect outfits.

"I have tried on lots of different dresses to get different ideas and different silhouettes," Bock reveals, adding that she has chosen a designer for her ceremony look. "I'm also the model in a lot of the ads for a lot of the dresses, so I've tried on a lot in my day. I think it's different when you're working than when it's actually going to be yours for your day. It's been fun trying things on actually for my personal moment and trying to figure out what is best. But it's not that easy. I have respect for all the ladies out there. It's not like a one and done situation that often."

The model adds that she is still looking for her welcome dinner loop and plans to change for the reception into something that's easy to wear on the dance floor.

"One of Kevin's requirements is that the party goes as late as possible, so I think at some point after the party portion I will change into something maybe more short and danceable," she says.

Love's asks from his bride to be have been pretty simple and she has no problem obliging to them, either.

"Just [to] have his specific music requirements for his friends and so forth," Bock adds. "He's very into music. He's into food. He's very much involved. Sinatra, but also Ella Fitzgerald, but also old school Hip Hop. A mix."

And lucky for Love, his bride-to-be has a delicious new partnership. Bock recently teamed up with Emmy Squared pizza chef Emily Hyland joining forces to celebrate Galentine's Day with a fun cocktail and pizza kit featuring her Pompette hard sparkling water, which just launched a new flavor, Grapefruit Bergamot.

Bock notes that she first teamed with Emmy Squared to raise money for some of the restaurants in New York City that were affected by COVID, partnering alongside a charity ROAR.

On Feb. 14, Bock says she'll be celebrating in the kitchen with Love with his and hers pizzas and cocktails.