All About Kate Bock and Kevin Love's Wedding Day Style, from Her 3 Dresses to His Air Force Ones

When NBA star Kevin Love and model and entrepreneur Kate Bock tied the knot on June 25th, it was very much a team effort. The couple collaborated with party planning phenom Marcy Blum on a glamorous Great Gatsby inspired ball at the historic New York Public Library. And the longtime loves' stunning sartorial choices weren't limited to just the ceremony — everything from their rehearsal dinner outfits to the afterparty ensembles were carefully curated to celebrate their big weekend in style.

The couple, who first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2021, teamed with Ralph Lauren on their wedding looks, and Bock tells PEOPLE that the two even got ready together rather than having a big reveal at the ceremony. "Kevin and I didn't feel it was important to keep things separate," she says. "We planned the wedding together, got ready together and went to the Library together."

But even though the couple went the non-traditional route of getting ready together for the ceremony, Love says he was still taken aback by seeing his wife-to-be in her wedding dress. He tells PEOPLE that he'd seen the dress already and had even seen Bock in it, but watching it all come together before they said "I do" was a surreal moment. "That dress and Kate stopped everyone in their tracks," he says.

Bock's Grace Kelly-inspired dress created by the fashion house took "a minute" to come together, she admits, but it was well worth the wait. "We went back and forth with sketches and ironing out the intricate details to make sure every inch was perfect," the model, entrepreneur and founder of Love Kate says. "I think the full design process took about a year. I love design, so this was one of the most fun parts of the wedding planning process for me."

Read on for more on how the power couple styled their wedding weekend wardrobes.

The Rehearsal Dinner

Love and Bock started their wedding weekend with a rehearsal dinner at New York City's Polo Bar. Bock wore a white one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress and jacket with strappy Stuart Weitzman shoes, while Love wore a custom, pearl gray Ralph Lauren suit, vintage Ralph Lauren lapel pin and a Vacheron Constantin 222 watch, which was a limited re-release of the iconic 1977 style.

The Cleveland Cavalier finished his look with white sneakers. Bock perfectly accessorized her rehearsal dinner look with a surprise gift from her husband-to-be: vintage earrings from the 1920s.

The Wedding Ceremony

For the nuptials at the New York Public Library, both Love and Bock wore custom Ralph Lauren. Love wore a Ralph Lauren peak lapel silk shantung cream dinner jacket with custom tuxedo pants. Of the look for his big day, Love says it is "very inspired by old school New York," adding, "I felt like Ralph was the right perfect way to capture that. It was always going to be Ralph." Bock's dress stole the show, though, with its intricate details and jaw-dropping train.

"I was going for something traditional and elegant," she tells PEOPLE. "My dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress. She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless. When I first saw the dress in person all I could think was, 'This is a piece of art.' It's very special, very regal and completely dazzling."

She accessorized her look with matching Ralph Lauren cathedral length veil and shoes.

Bock also worked with her go-to makeup artist Lisa Aharon for her beauty look. They opted for something "fresh, clean, natural and timeless" for the ceremony, which Bock called her everyday look but elevated.

Hairstylist Adam Maclay did Bock's hair, and she tells PEOPLE that he totally nailed it with the simple style. "Adam has done my hair a lot and we are actually using a hairstyle that he did for me for Ralph Lauren's Ralph's Club show," she says. "Very easy, breezy glamor."

Bock then added a few spritzes of Le Labo Santal 33 from a bottle with her wedding date written on it. "I was gifted this from close friends and I love it so much," she shares.

The couple traded "I dos" with custom-made gold wedding bands from London Jewelers. "We had each saved ideas of what we wanted," Bock tells PEOPLE. "We went into London, tried a bunch of options, decided on the specifics and had our rings custom made." Bock's gold and diamond band pairs perfectly with her vintage diamond Cartier engagement ring.

The Reception and Afterparty

For the reception, Love switched into a black black custom, double-breasted Ralph Lauren, suit and Nike Air Force Ones, the same sneakers everyone was gifted at the wedding.

The bride changed into a dress by of-the-moment bridal designer Danielle Frankel, teamed with Manolo Blahnik x Danielle Frankel shoes. The draped silk wool gown drew the bride's eyes immediately when she first saw it.

"I went to try on multiple dresses at different boutiques to get some ideas and shapes to give me inspiration for direction," Bock tells PEOPLE of shopping for a reception dress. "When I tried on this specific dress at Danielle Frankel, it was just perfect. I loved that it felt like I was just dripping in silk. It felt perfect for our old-school glamor-inspired night."

She also switched it up for the afterparty at the Bryant Park Hotel's Célon lounge, opting for a shorter Danielle Frankel dress. The off-the-shoulder minidress had a tulle overlay that allowed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to keep partying all night with all their friends and family, including LeBron James and his wife, Savannah; Adele and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul; and more of Love's NBA colleagues.