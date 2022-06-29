See All the Photos from Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Glam N.Y.C. Wedding Weekend
The model and NBA star, who got engaged in January 2021, tied the knot at the New York Public Library on Saturday, June 25. See inside their gorgeous, Great Gatsby-inspired nuptials, from the multiple dress changes to the A-list guests
Rehearsal Dinner Chic
Love and Bock start their wedding weekend with a welcome dinner at New York City's Polo Bar. Bock wears a white one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress and blazer with matching Stuart Weitzman shoes, while Love wears a custom, pearl gray Ralph Lauren suit, vintage Ralph Lauren lapel pin and a Vacheron Constantin 222 watch, which was a limited re-release of the iconic 1977 style.
Welcoming Guests
The couple thanks all of their guests for flying in for their wedding weekend.
First Look
The couple looking chic, elegant and timeless in their custom Ralph Lauren ceremony ensembles.
Here Comes the Bride
Bock's long-sleeve lace, open-back Ralph Lauren gown "was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress."
"She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless," she tells PEOPLE. "When I first saw the dress in person all I could think was, 'This is a piece of art.' It's very special, very regal and completely dazzling."
That Ralph Lauren Look
Love tells PEOPLE his custom Ralph Lauren ceremony suit was "very inspired by old school New York, and with the wedding being at such an iconic New York institution, I felt like Ralph was the right perfect way to capture that."
"It was always going to be Ralph," he adds.
Following Tradition
Love and Bock are wrapped in a tallit, a ceremonial Jewish wedding tradition.
Mr. and Mrs. Love
The couple makes it official under a white cherry blossom chuppah designed to match the arches of the library.
The Look of Love
Love's longtime agent Jeff Schwartz officiated the couple's wedding, and his daughters served as the flower girls. "It felt so personal and nice to be surrounded by people we love," the couple shares.
Behind the Scenes
The couple and their flower girls share a private moment watching their guests enjoy a children's gospel choir.
All in the Details
A close friend surprised Bock with a bottle of Le Labo Santal 33 perfume, customized with the couple's wedding date on the label.
Bride and Groom
The couple take photos outside the N.Y.C.'s iconic St. Regis hotel where they had their first date.
Stairway to Heaven
The ceremony took place in Astor Hall at the New York Public Library and was designed by celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum, who enlisted Mixed Greens Design and Amaryllis Events for decor.
First Dance
Bock changed into a Danielle Frankel wedding dress for the couple's reception. She teamed the look with Danielle Frankel x Manolo Blahnik shoes and let her ponytail down for effortless glam.
"When I tried on this specific dress at Danielle Frankel, it was just perfect. I loved that it felt like I was just dripping in silk," Bock tells PEOPLE. "It felt perfect for our 'old school glamour'-inspired night. The color, the fabric, the fit. I knew I had to have it and am so excited to have multiple fashion moments."
Cutting the Cake
The couple chose a vegan cake from boutique Brooklyn-based bakery Lael Cakes. The three-tiered olive oil cake with white lemon icing featured the topper from Kate's grandparents' wedding. They also served a chocolate pie that Kevin's grandma used to make him, affectionately named Grandmother Carol's Chocolate Pie. All the couple's guests went home with a box of mini chocolate pies, with Grandma Carol's recipe attached.
For an added sentimental touch, pictures of Grandma Carol and Kate's grandparents (Edna and Eddie) were displayed on the dessert table.
No Looking Back
The Loves are photographed walking the grand halls of the New York Public Library.
"Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting," Bock tells PEOPLE of their wedding venue. "It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love."
Best Dressed Guests
Power couple Rich Paul and Adele joined Love's former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah at the beautiful wedding — and they adhered to the black-and-white dress code..
"We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball," Love and Bock tell PEOPLE. "We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant."
Black-Tie Finest
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook and wife Nina Earl dressed to impress in their matching black looks.
All Star Guests
Utah Jazz basketball player Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports COO Fara Leff and Love's Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Darius Garland nail the black tie dress code.
Photo Booth Fun
The bride and groom are joined by some of their closest friends in the The Collective You photo booth.
Old School New York
"We were untraditional in a lot of the planning and made an effort to incorporate special and unique touches throughout our day," Bock tells PEOPLE. "Instead of decorating the library with flowers, we opted for hundreds of candles — they were our main decor element! The beauty at the library really speaks for itself. The lighting and mood were just perfect. I did have a bouquet of flowers which was made of calla lilies, a symbol of good luck and prosperity."
In Their Air Force Ones
Friends of the couple are seen laughing in their Nike Air Force Ones (a gift for all guests) as wedding MCs Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson gave speeches. Guests toasted the couple throughout the evening with Chosen Family Wines, Lobos 1707 tequila, Off Hours Bourbon and Moët champagne.
Afterparty Fits
The Loves closed out the night at the Bryant Park Hotel's iconic Célon Cocktail Bar and Lounge. Bock changed into a Danielle Frankel mini-dress for the occasion, worn with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels. For his part, Love wore his second Ralph Lauren custom suit with his Nike Air Force Ones.