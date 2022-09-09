See Kate Beckinsale Command the Catwalk as She Models in Naeem Khan's New York Fashion Week Show

"I genuinely can't think of anything I'll hate more," Kate Beckinsale said of first-ever runway appearance

Published on September 9, 2022 05:59 PM
Kate Beckinsale walks the runway wearing Naeem Khan during Runway 7 Spring/Summer 2023 Collection, on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty

Kate Beckinsale just had a major New York Fashion Week moment.

On Friday, the actress closed the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2023 runway, followed by a walk with the famed designer during the show's finale.

For her catwalk debut, Beckinsale conquered the catwalk in a jaw-dropping, two-piece design featuring metallic beading, a flowing pleated skirt and abs-baring crop top.

The ensemble also included a statement collar. For even more sparkle, Beckinsale wore glittering statement earrings. The look was finished with a braided bun and smokey eye makeup.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Front Row, the award-winning actress confessed that doing a runway show was the last thing on her career bucket list.

"I can't believe I'm doing this. I genuinely can't think of anything I'll hate more," she jokingly told the outlet. "I always watch runway models and think, HOW do they do it. It seems so different than going on stage and being in a play. But only because it's Naeem."

Designer Naeem Khan and Kate Beckinsale walk the runway at the Naeem Khan fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Sony Hall on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty

Khan and Beckinsale have a longstanding relationship on and off the red carpet and runway.

"I know Kate for many years—and I've always had great admiration for her as an artist…and a beauty," he told The Daily Front Row. "When it was brought up that it would be great for us to work together, Oh my God I was so happy you have no idea!" he exclaimed, adding that his goal was to "make sure she'd be happy and feel confident."

"I was [in love]. He's got great stories, as well as beautiful clothes," Beckinsale, who's worn Khan's pieces "a bunch over the years," said of the New York-based designer.

While foreign to the runway, Beckinsale said perfecting the art of posing is down to her "inner Sasha Fierce." "I've learned not to smile so much that my top lip rolls back over my gum out of terror, so that's one thing at least, but I so tend to blink as soon as the cameras are put anywhere near me!"

Designer Naeem Khan and Kate Beckinsale walk the runway at the Naeem Khan fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Sony Hall on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty

Although Beckinsale has braved the Underworld and faced the runway, she previously revealed that she approaches her skincare routine with a laid-back mindset.

"I didn't really have a skincare routine until I was much older, probably in my late thirties, early forties," Beckinsale told PEOPLE last November at the Los Angeles launch of MRVL's Skin Solutions, for which she is the ambassador for.

Though reluctant to take on the role, Beckinsale — who attributes her healthy complexion to good genes, limited sun exposure and her SPF routine — gravitated towards the brand's philanthropic efforts and quality products.

The 49-year-old model also opened up about her perspective on aging in an industry that doesn't always embrace it with open arms. "I think other people seem to be very obsessed with aging in a way that I am not. I am asked about that a lot," she told PEOPLE, adding "I'm in a much happier situation in my forties than I was in my thirties."


PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kate Beckinsale attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In July 2021, she also shut down botox-related rumors — as well as the assumption that most women in Hollywood have injections — during an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I haven't had any," she said. "I'm not against people having it. [But] I do get pissed off. It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't."

"I'm frightened of paralyzing my face," the London-native continued. "My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f---ing radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I'd be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, 'I f---ing told you! See? You should never do that.'"

