Kate Beckinsale Gets 'Pissed Off' When People Assume She's Had Botox: 'I Just Literally Haven't'

Kate Beckinsale is setting the record straight.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress, 47, got candid about cosmetic procedures — and the assumption that most women in Hollywood have had them.

"I haven't had any," she said. "I'm not against people having it. [But] I do get pissed off. It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't."

"I'm frightened of paralyzing my face," the Underworld actress continued. "My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f---ing radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I'd be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, 'I f---ing told you! See? You should never do that.'"

Despite being scared of Botox, Beckinsale said she does enjoy the viral "Vampire Facial," during which blood plasma is re-injected into the face for a tightened and glowy effect.

kate-beckinsale-1.jpg Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

As for her ageless appearance, the actress credits her good genes: "My family are generally on the younger-looking side," she said. "Even my dog is nine and looks like a puppy."

"People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33," she continued. "If you overload it like that, you're going to make the person not give a s---."

Beckinsale's interview with The Sunday Times comes just days before the premiere of her action comedy Jolt on July 23. In the Amazon Prime film, the British actress plays a woman with a short fuse who has to shock herself to deter her homicidal impulses.

Beckinsale's character in Jolt — a bouncer named Lindy — has a platinum blonde lob and a dangerous anger management problem with impulses that can only be curbed by an electro shock vest. When her first love is killed, she goes on a murderous rampage to seek revenge, all while learning how to control her rage.