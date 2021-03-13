Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Dramatic New Hairstyle for Guilty Party Role
Kate Beckinsale replaced Isla Fisher in the lead role for the dark comedy
Kate Beckinsale traded her brunette hair for blonde!
The actress, 47, debuted a first-look at her character in the upcoming CBS dark comedy Guilty Party.
In the photo, Beckinsale took a mirror selfie showing off her blonde wavy hair as she stood in her dressing room.
"Well hello," she captioned the photo along with the hashtag "Guilty Party."
Celebrity hairstylist Aaron Light reposted the same photo, revealing that he cut Beckinsale's shoulder-length hair, Tracey Cunningham colored the blonde, and Chase Aston did the actress's makeup.
"who that girl," Light wrote.
Beckinsale is starring in the lead role of the upcoming show Guilty Party, Variety revealed in December.
Isla Fisher was initially cast in the role but she had to step away due to circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet reported.
