Kate Beckinsale Reveals Tattoo in Honor of Her Mom and Daughter: 'The Two I'll Kill and Die For'

Kate Beckinsale's love for her mother and daughter is permanent — literally!

The Guilty Party actress, 49, on Wednesday shared a photo of two tattoos she has on her arm, both of the word "mama."

Her seemingly new ink is a tribute to her mother, English actress Judy Loe, 75. It's also to honor Beckinsale's daughter, Lily Sheen, 23, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.

In fact, both versions of the word appear to be in different handwriting, suggesting mother and daughter might have written them.

"The two I'll kill and die for," Beckinsale wrote alongside an image of the uppercase and lowercase words, on underside of her forearm.

A second photo in Beckinsale's post featured Loe embracing her granddaughter.

Karwai Tang/Getty

Lily has been following in her mother, father and grandmother's footsteps, pursuing an acting career of her own.

The young starlet's first major movie role was alongside Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which premiered at the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) back in March.

Beckinsale posted photos and video from the premiere on Instagram, including a photograph of Lily posing on the red carpet. "So proud of you, @lily_sheen," she captioned the post. "My beautiful brilliant baby is in this FANTASTIC, electric, vibrant, hilarious movie. ... The movie is bonkers and amazing and everyone is wonderful but obviously she's my favorite. So excited to see you fly, little bird."

"Thank you queen wowza!!!!!!!!" Lily wrote in response. "You are the blueprint."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lily, in turn, has shown her love for her supportive parents. The young actress spoke with PEOPLE about filming Massive Talent in April, saying her own experiences growing up with parents in the spotlight contrasts the movie's storyline.

"Of course there are definitely similarities, obviously. But I think what really opened the character up for me, as an actor, was to start noting the differences," she explained. "Seeing what would my life be like if my parents hadn't been this way, if they hadn't been as loving and supportive of me, and of the person that I wanted to be."

Though she's been connected to Hollywood her entire life, Lily said that as a "stubborn" kid she "wanted to shirk the expectation that I could end up in film." However, she said she "wanted to act from a young age, for sure; it just took me a second to get there."

The actress went on to joke that her mom, whom she said she's "really close" with, "definitely would've preferred I became a surgeon, but I don't think that was on the cards — you wouldn't want me to be doing any surgeries. And I think she knows that!"

Last year, Beckinsale revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she is giving her daughter room to grow, while standing by to support when needed.

"I'm not calling her up and saying, 'Now, I've got a pearl of wisdom, get ready!' " Beckinsale told the outlet, noting that she only gives Lily advice if she asks for it. "It's been very important to me to be very independent in that respect."