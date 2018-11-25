Kate Beckinsale Praises 'Mask of Liquefied Cloned Foreskins' as She Shows Off Treatment Results

The “Penis Facial” just got another high-profile fan!

Earlier this week, Kate Beckinsale became the latest celebrity to praise the unusual beauty treatment.

“After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquified cloned foreskins-frankly who doesn’t?” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo that showed how radiant her skin looked following the treatment.

“Thank you @georgialouisesk for an amazing facial,” Beckinsale, 45, added before joking, “I especially liked you reassuring me it would be ‘light on penis’ as it was my first time x.”

The facialist went on to re-post the actress’ picture on her own account, where she referred to the facial by its official name, writing, “How gorgeous is @katebeckinsale post Hollywood EGF facial?! 😍.”

The “Hollywood EGF Facial,” otherwise known as the “Penis Facial,” first became the talk of the town after actress Cate Blanchett opened up about an unusual facial her Ocean’s 8 costar Sandra Bullock had turned her onto.

“Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it’s something — I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just cause it smells a bit like sperm — there’s some enzyme in it, so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial,” Blanchett told Vogue Australia in March.

The facialist went on to tell PeopleStyle that the procedure was born “last year when Sandra Bullock was filming in N.Y.C. and came to see me for a deep cleansing and long-lasting facial glow.”

“I wanted to give her something that would transform her skin without the need to undergo lasers, so I loaded up her bespoke facial with something that would give her long-lasting results. Within weeks her make-up artist, Whitney, and castmates wanted to know the cause of her amazing, glowing skin … and from that moment onwards the Hollywood EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) Facial was born!” she added.

Since then, the $650 facial, which is offered at the Georgia Louise Atelier in N.Y.C., has become quite a hit among fans of the pro.

“I have text threads which would blow your mind from celebs, asking for the ‘penis treatment’ all the time now,” Louise said.

Explaining what exactly the facial entailed, Louise shared that it consists of chemical peels, micro needling to help stem cells and peptides to penetrate and promote collagen growth, an electrifying mask to calm the skin and her secret sauce: the growth factor serum.

As for how it got its NSFW nickname? “I am always very mindful to explain radical serums and potions that I carry in my back bar, so I always explain that EGF is derived from newborn baby foreskin, from which cells were taken and then cloned in a laboratory,” Louise remarked of the FDA-approved treatment.