Kate Beckinsale knows how to have fun at a fitting.

The Underworld actress, 45, tried on a backless jumpsuit — and the black attire dipped so low that she gave her Instagram followers more of an eyeful than they were expecting.

In the revealing photo of her derrière, Beckinsale beams with her hair in a casual updo. Makeup artist Molly R. Stern pats her back, and hair stylist Peter Savic gets credit for her soft waves. Surrounding Beckinsale and Stern are chairs and chic stiletto options.

Beckinsale captioned the snapshot, “@mollyrstern was so excited to find somewhere to park her bike at last.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale, 45, Shows Off Her Abs in Gym Selfie as She Teases Her Trainer

Model and actress Cara Delevingne commented, “I should be there.” Beckinsale replied, “get over here it’s a two man job.”

Savic wrote, “What a fun day. Love you Kate.” Beckinsale answered, “love you tooooooo so much.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin Got Naked on Instagram and the Internet Is Losing It

Kate Beckinsale JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty

Beckinsale opened up to SHAPE in the January/February 2017 issue about the workout routine that keeps her so fit.

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do, but hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” the mother of one continued. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

RELATED: Back On? Kate Beckinsale, 45, Steps Out with Former Flame Matt Rife, 23, at Comedy Show