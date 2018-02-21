Kat Von D and Her New Husband Got Matching Manicures For Their Surprise Wedding Day

Kat Von D is married!

The makeup mogul, 35, surprised us all when she and Prayers vocalist Leafar Seyer, 45, announced they tied the knot by sharing a post on Instagram of themselves wearing their matching wedding bands.

“Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers 🖤Juntos en vida y en muerte,” Von D wrote on Instagram.

Seyer also shared the same photo on his account writing, “Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte ] ❤🐌 💍🐜❤.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.



In addition to their matching, simple silver wedding bands, the couple also coordinated all the way down to their fingertips by wearing identical, long and pointed black manicures, which it appears Von D and Seyer had done a week before their vows, on Valentine’s Day.

Based on their photo, the couple also took the unconventional route when it came to their wedding day attire, with Von D opting to wear all-black rather than a traditional white gown.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

On Valentine’s Day, Seyer went all-out and surprised Von D with the most romantic gesture: a plane carrying a banner that read, “I LOVE YOU KAT VON D.”

“Seeing you smile and making you happy is what I live for. I love you @thekatvond 🐌❤🐜 Happy Valentines Day !” the musician wrote.