Kat Von D Steps Down from Her Namesake Makeup Company: 'I Just Can't Do Everything'

Kat Von D is stepping down from her makeup line.

The celebrity tattoo artist, 37, revealed the news on Friday in a heartfelt Instagram post explaining, “I just can’t do everything.”

“This past year has been one of great change for me,” Von D wrote alongside a photo of herself, wearing red lipstick and black gloves with the words “My dearest fans…” plastered across the shot.

“As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and now busy prepping to release my long-awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!” Von D wrote.

“As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can’t do everything at the maximum capacity,” Von D continued, adding “It’s hard to admit this, since I’ve always said ‘You can do everything and anything.'”

“But I don’t think admitting one’s limits is a bad thing,” Von D shared.

The star went on to announce that she’s selling her brand to Kendo — an innovative beauty incubator who she’s been in a partnership with for the past 11 years.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that.”

Von D quickly reassured her fans that the “transition” will be “seamless.”

“In order to avoid any confusion with such a big change, Kat Von D Beauty will take a moment to rebrand itself, so you will start noticing the change KatVonD Beauty to KvD Vegan Beauty. I’d like to thank my beloved fans+followers who supported my vision to create a brand that stood for compassion, true artistry, and challenged modern ideals of beauty — most of which I never could relate to.”

Von D raved over her time with the brand writing, “I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this ‘beauty’ world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not. And I just couldn’t have done any of this without you!”

RELATED: Lady in Red! Kat Von D Marries Husband Leafar Seyer for a Second Time in Elaborate Ceremony

Image zoom Kat Von D Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Von D concluded her post by thanking her fans for understanding and respecting her choice.

“It was a difficult one to make, but one I am proud of regardless, and am confident that the team will continue the KvD Legacy! Here’s to many, many more years KvD Vegan Beauty!”

Von D launched her highly successful makeup brand back in 2008 at Sephora with the mission to make “the beauty world a better place.”

“In all reality, if you want to know who Kat Von D Beauty is, all you gotta do is look in the mirror. We are bold, unapologetic, outspoken and different in our own way. We are the artists, poets and lovers. We are the outsiders and the insiders,” Von D said of her brand.

The makeup line made an estimate of $12 million in its first year, Racked reported.

Since launching her brand, Von D married husband Leafar Seyer in February 2018. The couple had a second, more elaborate ceremony in June of that year.

RELATED: Kat Von D’s Little Man Has Arrived! Beauty Guru and Husband Leafar Seyer Welcome Son Leafar

In December 2018, Von D and her husband welcomed her first child, son Leafar Von D Reyes.

“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” Von D wrote on Instagram at the time, including a photo of the proud dad holding the baby boy in his arms. “Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long-awaited arrival!”