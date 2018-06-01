Lady in Red! Kat Von D Marries Husband Leafar Seyer for a Second Time in Elaborate Ceremony

Kat Von D is married — again!

The tattoo artist and makeup mogul already tied the knot to Prayers vocalist Leafar Seyer back in February, when she announced the news by sharing a photo of their matching wedding bands and matching black manicures. But as it turns out, the couple celebrated their nuptials again over the weekend.

Seyer, 42, shared the first look at Von D, 36, on their wedding day, posting a photo of the bride on Saturday. Ditching the traditional wedding white, the Kat Von D Beauty founder wears a red get-up with a high collar, complete with matching veil and headpiece.

“In a couple hours I’ll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life @thekatvond ❤ EN VIDA Y EN MUERTE,” he captioned the shot.

Designer Adolfo Sanchez was behind the nontraditional gown, which also featured a cape and elaborate train.

“Not only are they the coolest couple but they are also the most grounded and real people I have met!! 🖤” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “Congrats @prayers and @thekatvond On your special day Thank you for not only having me bring a part of your bridal look to life but also thank you for having me at your wedding. Your love is true and beautiful and I’m so happy for you guys.!!”

Kat Von D/Instagram; Inset: Leafar Seyer/Instagram

Makeup artist Tara Buenrostro also shared a photo from the nuptials.

“Was so amazing to sit and witness @thekatvond and @prayers love for one another last night,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Your vows were so beautiful I could barely keep my lashes on, lol. I’m so happy for you both.”

Von D teased the big day on Instagram posting a photo of with Seyer, writing, “TWO MORE DAYS UNTIL OUR WEDDING.”

Seyer also posted a cryptic photo of their wedding bands with the caption, “6-2-2018” back in April.

RELATED: Kat Von D Reveals She Is Pregnant & Already Has a Name Picked Out: ‘It’s a Boy’

Von D took fans inside some of their wedding day preparations, sharing a pic of their vegan cake tasting and explaining that they’re asking guests to donate to one of their favorite animal rights organizations in lieu of gifts.

The couple announced in May that they’re expecting their first child together, a boy, and they already decided on the name Leafar, which is Rafael spelled backward and the father-to-be’s stage name.