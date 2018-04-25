Woman's Viral Makeup Review Claims Kat Von D Eyeliner Never Smudges - Even After a Car Accident

Some people take their makeup reviews very, very seriously.

Twitter user @guadalahari, was on the hunt for a long-lasting liquid eyeliner, when she stumbled upon one review from “Bluntredhead” on KatVonDBeauty.com that shared a honest, praise-filled critique of the brand’s popular Kat Von D Tattoo Liner. It also came alongside a very personal photo.

“Y’all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo She deada– took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased,” the Twitter user said along side screenshots of Bluntredhead’s review.

Y’all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo

She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased 😩 pic.twitter.com/j9jHjAei06 — lahari (@guadalahari) April 24, 2018

Along with the neck brace-wearing, post-crash hospital selfie, Bluntredhead shared her story about how budge-proof Kat Von D’s liner really was on her.

“This product is truly amazing. June 28th I was pulled over in my car calling for roadside assistance when a distracted driver hit me going 55mph. I was taken via ambulance to the ER where I remained for 8 hours,” she wrote on the site in her 5-star review.

“My mascara was running down my face from crying and all other products had been wiped off in the transfer to the hospital. But not my tattoo eyeliner. I am posting a pick to show you, this product lasts and looks amazing through anything. Never buying any other liner again.”

The candid review also prompted other fans of the liner to respond with their own stories of survival.

Can confirm this liner is 10/10 bike accident proof pic.twitter.com/AMSd2cHNzM — Madeleine Dunne (@MadeleineDunne) April 25, 2018

@MadeleineDunne shared that her winged cat eye liner remained smudge-proof during a bike trip.