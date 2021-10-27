Kat Von D Is Closing Her Iconic L.A. Tattoo Shop and 'Permanently' Moving to Indiana

Kat Von D is saying goodbye to the West Hollywood tattoo shop that made her a household name.

The tattoo artist, 39, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is closing her "beloved" High Voltage Tattoo shop, which was featured in the TLC reality show LA Ink. Von D launched her business after leaving Miami Ink in 2007 due to a dispute with other cast members — and starred on the L.A. spinoff for four seasons.

Now, 14 years later, Von D is closing this chapter of her life and starting a new one.

"As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," she wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of the West Hollywood location and some of her customers.

Von D continued: "After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there."

"This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn't think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn't present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don't plan on returning to LA very often," she concluded.

Kat Von D Credit: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

The success of both High Voltage Tattoo and LA Ink furthered Von D's career as a makeup artist and entrepreneur. She launched Kat Von D Beauty (now KVD Beauty) in 2008, creating cult favorite products including the Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette, Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks and the Tattoo Liner, before selling her shares of the company in January 2020.

The celebrity tattoo artist revealed the news on Instagram in a heartfelt post explaining, "I just can't do everything."

"This past year has been one of great change for me," Von D wrote alongside a photo of herself, wearing red lipstick and black gloves with the words "My dearest fans…" plastered across the shot.

"As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and now busy prepping to release my long-awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!" Von D wrote.