Kat Von D Is Auctioning Off More Than 130 Shoes Following Feet Change After Pregnancy

The tattoo and recording artist is hoping to sell off some of her highly coveted footwear ahead of her move to Indiana

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 10, 2023 07:05 PM
kat von d
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kat Von D is clearing out her closet.

The beauty mogul, tattoo artist and recording artist is auctioning off over 130 pairs of her eclectic, designer, and highly coveted footwear this Saturday ahead of her move to Indiana and following a shoe size increase after pregnancy.

In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, Von D shared, "when you get pregnant, they don't tell you, or at least nobody told me, that oftentimes a woman's foot will grow upwards of a foot larger than what they were originally before they were pregnant and so, thats what happened to me."

Continuing, "I got pregnant with my son and I was a, uhh, size eight or so, um, and after I had him my feet just never shrank back to their original size and I basically don't fit into a majority of these shoes that I have collected over the years."

Some of those shoes include limited edition memorabilia shoes, like a Star Wars-themed pair of heels with stormtrooper and Darth Vader as the heels; Rick Owens designs, Vivienne Westwood heels, shoes designed by architects, "artfully-minded" shoes and colorful sequin shoes that showed off inside her opulent baroque-themed shoe closet.

A lot of them, like the aforementioned Star Wars shoes, she has never even worn.

The 41-year-old subculture star added more information about how to get your hands on some of the 130-odd pairs of shoes she is offering up in the caption and thanked the brand Whatnot for their help in making the online event possible.

kat von d
kat von d/instagram

"MARK YOUR CALENDARS!! 🙀 THIS SATURDAY AT NOON (PST)! I'm going to be Live auctioning over 130 pairs of shoes from my shoe closet," she wrote on Instagram.

While affirming she will "have WOMEN'S SIZES 7-10 🖤" and that "most shoes are gonna be starting around $30, and will include tons of indie brands and avant-garde designers as well as the big ones."

As for how to get involved in the bidding war, she told her followers "Click the link in my bio to sign on to the Whatnot app for free if you wanna be able to bid on the day of the auction!"

Von D announced she was closing up her iconic High Voltage Tattoo Shop and permanently moving to Indiana back in October of 2021. The shop was featured in four seasons of L.A. Ink.

"As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there."

Von D married Prayers vocalist Leafar Seyer in Feb. 2018 and welcomed their son Leafar Von D Reyes in Dec. 2018.

