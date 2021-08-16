"When you are doing makeup on a client, normally you wouldn't caress them," the actress joked in her Instagram makeup tutorial

Watch Kat Dennings Apply an 'Elegant Bridal Makeup' Look on Her 'Beautiful' Fiancé Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings is showing off her makeup skills with a little help from Andrew W.K.

On Monday, the 2 Broke Girls star, 35, used her singer fiancé, 42, as the model in an "elegant bridal makeup" tutorial that she posted on Instagram with the caption, "a timelessly chic wedding look on this already stunning natural beauty."

"Every bride wants to feel beautiful on their wedding day, don't they? So today, we're going to do a beautiful, all-seasons bridal makeup [look] on my stunning client Andrew W.K.," she said in the video, joking, "When you are doing makeup on a client, normally you wouldn't caress them."

During the cute clip, the actress compliments her man's dimples and gives him a kiss before applying foundation, powder, blush and shimmery eyeshadow and mascara.

"You are so beautiful, you know that?" she said, adding, "Whoever's marrying you is the luckiest...this is my dream come true, putting mascara on these eyeballs."

Dennings added a brown-toned lipstick and a sheer veil to complete the look. "An absolutely stunning bridal look that can take you from spring to winter," she said with a laugh.

"Oh my God, I needed this so badly. Brilliant. BRILIANT!!! Laughing my bottom off! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂" one person wrote in the comment section. "The only celebrity couple I've ever related to 🖤" someone else said.

The actress teased the video over the weekend, writing "stay tuned for the makeup video of a lifetime" alongside a photo of W.K. looking less than thrilled about his final look.

In May, Dennings announced her engagement to the singer after confirming their relationship on social media over a week prior.

"Don't mind if I do," the Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist actress captioned her engagement post on Instagram, along with three photos of the couple, two of which showed off her massive diamond ring.

Her fiancé shared the same three photos on his Instagram page, simply captioning his post with the diamond ring emoji.

Four days before announcing her engagement, Dennings wished the musician a happy birthday by posting a photo of the couple kissing.

Dennings previously dated musician Josh Groban after they were introduced to each other by 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. But they ultimately called it quits in 2016 after two years together.