Karrueche Tran's Secret to Self-Confidence Is Accepting Your Flaws: 'No Definition of Perfect'

When actress Karrueche Tran teamed up with PrettyLittleThing for her second collection, she had one main goal in mind: help people feel good in their own skin.

The Claws star, 33, spoke to PEOPLE about her latest partnership with the brand, featuring fall-ready workout wear, including crop tops and leggings, as well as loungewear pieces.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tran's vision for the line was "based around female empowerment and accepting ourselves for who we are and how we look, and being confident in our bodies." Still, she admits confidence can be challenging for her at times.

Karrueche Tran ; PrettyLittleThing Credit: PrettyLittleThing

"It's kind of distracting sometimes to be confident when we have social media and we're constantly comparing ourselves and judging ourselves," she says. "And I even come across that problem, too. I'm always online on Instagram and I'm comparing myself and I've been learning to stop doing that to feed my mind positive thoughts."

Karrueche Tran ; PrettyLittleThing Credit: PrettyLittleThing

To stay positive, Tran reminds herself "there is no definition of perfect."

"There's no possible way that we can have it all. There's no way that I can be happy, look pretty and cook and act and have a perfect body," she says. "It's just not possible. And I think accepting your flaws is a huge thing with self-confidence."

Tran, who describes her body type as "very petite," says her height sometimes makes her look younger than she is. Inspired to "better herself," Tran says she began working out to gain weight and muscle.

Karrueche Tran ; PrettyLittleThing Credit: PrettyLittleThing

"My fitness journey has been great," she says. "I didn't use to work out at all. I started doing yoga, which I absolutely love, so I think it's just finding ways to improve yourself."

Tran hopes her new line — which features bucket hats, bumbag accessories and tracksuits — can inspire "women to take care of yourself, whether you want to wear the collection to the grocery store, doing your errands, getting your hair done, or actually working out or going for a run around the block."

She adds, "Whatever it is, it's empowering to make women feel comfortable and sexy and own who they are and understand that we all come in various shapes and sizes and colors." Tran's PLT collection spans sizes XS to XXL and ranges from $15-$45.