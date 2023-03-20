Karrueche Tran Cut and Released Her Hair in Ocean with Her Father's Ashes: 'Full Circle Moment'

Karrueche Tran honored her late father by letting go of old energy, in the form of her hair.

On Instagram Saturday, the Bel-Air star shared a moving post in which she reveals that she decided on a drastic haircut and released her shorn locks into the ocean, along with some of her father's ashes.

"Life is really LIFING right now and it was time for me to let go of a lot of old energy. I've always wanted to cut my hair short short but never had the balls to do it," explained Tran in the caption.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted. I feel so free and I honestly love it," she continued. "Being able to release my hair in the ocean along with some of my dad's ashes was magical. A full circle moment as my dad was also a hairstylist."

Karreuche Tran Instagram

In the cover photo of the carousel, Tran, 34, is seen sporting her shorter hairstyle while posing for photos at an event.

With a bright blue sky and vibrant turquoise water in the background, Tran holds up her cut-off braid and her father's ashes in a compact container adorned with blue and gold flowers.

The photo following, she holds her braid up, showing how long her hair was before chopping it all off.

Tran then shared a video capturing the moment her stylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez cut her hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Karrueche Tran. Karreuche Tran Instagram

"Ready?" Ramirez asks Tran, who responds with a swear word before adding "Oh my goodness gracious" when he says, "Here we go."

"No turning back now," Ramirez says while cutting away at Tran's braid. The actress' mouth and eyes widen throughout the process, continuing to do so even more when she realizes her hair has finally been cut off.

Covering her face with her hands, Tran says, "Oh my God," while Ramirez proudly holds up the braid. She then zooms in on the mirror to show off her shorter hairdo.

Karreuche Tran Instagram

"Cesar, thank you for being so gentle and patient with me. I appreciate you so much. Out with the old, in with the new," she wrote.

Tran concluded the caption by writing in parentheses, "Last pic was our first round haircut lol," referencing the last photo in the carousel in which she takes a mirror selfie with her new haircut.

The actress revealed that her father died this year on January 29 when she paid tribute to him on Instragram with several photos of them together throughout time.

"💔🕊️ un bacio mi amore Rest in Paradise Dad ❤️🫂❤️" Tran captioned the post, the first part of which roughly translates to: "A kiss my love."