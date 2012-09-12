Karolina Kurkova's Fashion Week Blog: Walking the Runway, Meeting Naomi and More

Mike Coppola/Getty

Say hello to Karolina Kurkova! The supermodel (and mom) is sharing her New York Fashion Week experiences with PEOPLE, filling us in on her adventures as she hits a few shows and films her new reality series, The Face, with Naomi Campbell and Coco Rocha. Today, Kurkova tells us all about her evening at Fashion’s Night Out — and her experience at the fairytale Zac Posen runway show.

Zac’s show is the only show I’ll be doing in New York City because we’re filming — but luckily, this show was really beautiful. I didn’t even feel like we were in New York; it felt like Paris, being outside on the balcony at Avery Fisher Hall. The whole energy and atmosphere was almost like going back in time — the hair, the makeup, clothes, music. I felt like we were all movie stars, that we were all actresses who were nominated or winning an Oscar.

I loved my dress. Zac had a very specific vision for me — he wanted me to be Grace Kelly. The first fitting I did, he had that blue dress (left) specifically picked for me; I was the first girl to do a fitting, and he said I had to wear that dress because it was a perfect fit for me. And I did feel like a modern-day Grace Kelly.

The hair had some romance, but it was actually quite strong, modern and beautiful. I loved the makeup, too, with the strong eyebrow and fake lashes. Everybody looked gorgeous.

I got to Avery Fisher Hall about three hours before the show for hair and makeup; I don’t like to rush. It was fun to see everybody backstage, talk to everyone. It’s like a whole family coming back together. Naomi Campbell walked, too; I’ve been working with Naomi on The Face for a couple of days now, so we’re used to being around each other, but every time she walks into a room, she definitely causes people to look.

I spent Fashion’s Night Out at rag & bone (left), and it was so much fun! I love FNO, because that’s when New York comes alive; you see the streets fill with people, and it’s a great energy — a cool mix of celebrities, designers, musicians, artists, students. It’s an incredible vibe.

I like the rag & bone guys (Marcus Wainwright and David Neville) a lot. I did their campaign last year, where I got to direct myself, and they design clothes that are easy and edgy, cool yet wearable. (She got cheeky with fashion photographer (and The Face costar) Nigel Barker, too!)

As for

The Face

, I’ve been working with Naomi and Coco for a couple of days, filming for long hours. We’re having a great time, though. I can’t say too much — filming is confidential — but it’s going to be great, and exciting, and dramatic — everything it should be. It’s serious and hard, but fun, too. I can’t wait for people to see it next year!

–Karolina Kurkova

