Karolína Kurková Says Her Goal for the New Year Is to Get Her Driver's License

The supermodel spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her New Year's resolutions and Christmas holiday at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in Saint Barth

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 31, 2022 05:40 PM
Karolina Kurkova attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths
Photo: Image Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma; Image Credit: Lucas Possiede

Karolína Kurková is gearing up for the new year.

When walking the red carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala in Saint Barth on Thursday, the model shared with PEOPLE her goals— and let's just say, it's nothing but full speed ahead for Kurková in 2023.

"I have a permit, but I don't have a full driver's license," the model, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So I think it's definitely on top of my list," she tells PEOPLE exclusively at the e-luxury retailer's fundraising event, where she served as the event co-chair.

Kurková said she's looking forward to driving a jeep or something vintage, "like James Dean's Porsche" — but despite her excitement to get behind a snazzy wheel once she passes the test, she has a few concerns.

"People are quite fast and they don't always follow the rules, which I do. So I'm a little nervous," she admits — but says that she feels "it's time," specifically in reference to her residency in Miami. "I want to be able to be in my car on my own, open up the windows, play my music."

Karolina Kurkova
Craig Barritt/Getty

Kurková attended the annual charity gala alongside her husband Archie Drury and stunned in a metallic, long-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown. Taking place a few days after Christmas, she shared how she spent the holiday — which included lots of cooking and feasting on traditional meals from her native Czechia.

"My mom is in town, my dad and my brothers," the mom of three — LunaGrace, 1, Noah, 6, and Tobin Jack, 12 — told PEOPLE while explaining her family's special cookie recipe. "We made my grandmother's recipe because normally she makes it. We don't make the sweets. She's the master of sweets."

As for how they tasted? "It turned out good. So we were very proud and happy," Kurková said with a smile. "My grandmother wasn't there, but she was there in spirit."

Karolina Kurkova attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths
Image Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma; Image Credit: Lucas Possiede

Although Christmas has come and gone, Kurková continued her holiday with LuisaViaRoma in Saint Barth, doing so "for a good cause." The e-luxury retailer held its bi-annual fundraiser (also hosted in Capri) to raise funds for UNICEF, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund.

"As I say, everybody has to be happy because that's why we do it," Andrea Panconesi, the CEO of LuisaViaRoma, tells PEOPLE of his company's reason to reprise the fundraising event. "We hope that all the people involved and all the people that are invited share our same feeling of being a giver not a taker."

RELATED VIDEO: Supermodel Karolína Kurková Reveals What She's Doing to Help Others amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kurková was a co-chair alongside actor Luke Evans and Italian supermodel Mariacarla Boscono, with special performances by Drake and Lenny Kravitz. Other attendees included A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Rita Ora and Rob Gronkowski.

"Clearly the fact that we have so many guests here means that this objective is very relevant for everyone," LuisaViaRoma CEO Alessandra Rossi tells PEOPLE. "So that's what I think is most important."

