Karolína Kurková: 'It Takes About a Whole Week to Rinse Off All the Sparkle' After a Victoria's Secret Show

If you’ve seen every photo and read every word about last night’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show, you may wonder what the Angels are up to now. And we have a pretty good idea, thanks to Victoria’s Secret alumna Karolína Kurková.

“I think it’s funny that all of us are were there in our little underwear and outfits and we’re being layered up: a layer of lotion, a layer of bronzer. Every bit of your body is covered — it’s kind of hysterical,” Kurková shares with PeopleStyle. “If a normal person looks in they would think it’s crazy. Every angle, every crease is oiled and bronzed, and it’s not something you do every day so it’s kind of funny.”

And when she says every crease she’s not exaggerating. “Even in between every finger is glowing and sparkly, because those cameras are everywhere and you want your skin to look great,” she says. “So I think that’s always very funny to see all of these beautiful women and their beautiful body parts being greased up.”

The not-so-funny part? De-Angelizing the next day. “It takes about a whole week to rinse off and get rid of all the sparkle and glow in all of these different places after the show’s over,” she shares.

These days, Kurková, who is expecting her second son this month, keeps her beauty routine way more pared down (way more). She says she only keeps products that are “quick and easy” but still retain good quality in her makeup bag. “I’m not someone who has all that time, it’s not like I can spend two hours getting ready — and I don’t want to,” she says. “I have so many other things to do — I want to spend time with my family, with my son, make him dinner — so I can’t spend two hours putting on my mascara or foundation.”

