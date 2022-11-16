Karlie Kloss Wore '25 Cent-Glow Sticks' in 2022 Pirelli Calendar, Talks 'Making the Magic Happen'

Wait until you hear this fashion-forward, bright idea!

Karlie Kloss was among the 14 strong-minded women selected to shoot the 2023 Pirelli calendar, marking the second time the renowned supermodel has graced its prestigious pages since her debut in 2013.

This year, "The Cal" was shot by Emma Summerton — a New York and London-based visual artist who casts her view beyond the surface relationship between model and photographer and is driven "by who the woman in my image is," the artist said in a statement.

"Love Letters to the Muse" is the title of Summerton's Pirelli Calendar, in which Kloss embodied "The Tech Savant" — donning a futuristic, light-up outfit with metallic boots, a blue wig and posed in a sci-fi dome-like structure of mirrors and lights.

"I think one thing that's so amazing about Emma stylistically is that when you see her images, they're so rich and dreamy, you really can't possibly comprehend how they happened," Kloss, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the launch. She continues, "It's amazing to be on the other side of it and to be a part of the smoke and mirrors."

Pirelli

While the photos were shot to perfection and appear nonetheless pristine, Kloss opened up about the secrets behind her illuminated look — specifically in reference to the pants and bra she wore in the shoot.

"We had these little glow up sticks… you know that you put around your wrists?" Kloss reveals with a laugh. "The little glow up sticks just kept falling out!"

She continues to explain, "When you see the images in the shoot, you can't possibly tell that it's like a 25-cent glow up stick that's making the magic happen." But despite the minor mishap behind the scenes, Kloss loved her whole look.

Pirelli

"I had these amazing pants that I'd like to track down and have in real life because they were pants with a cape! It was very cool," says the supermodel who admits she felt like a "superhero" during the shoot both figuratively and literally.

She continues, "It was a special set where I felt like I was kind of bringing in both sides of who I am and all facets of who I am" — one of which includes her "passion for tech" and her Kode With Klossy endeavor.

While the science-minded model strives to "create more accessible opportunities for women to learn and participate in the tech spaces where historically we haven't been represented," she proudly admits that "the nerdy passion" is just one aspect of who she is. The other is style-centric — and thanks to Pirelli, she gets to combine the two.

Pirelli

"I love my job as a model in the industry because I get to work it all in through fashion," explains Kloss. "Being on set with Emma was this amazing opportunity to kind of bring it all together. That felt really special."

Ashley Graham ("The Activist"), Bella Hadid ("The Sprite") and Emily Ratajkowski ("The Writer) are also among the 14 women that were selected as Summerton's muses for the 49th Pirelli calendar.

Kloss adds, "This calendar in particular is really about this idea of what these women stand for, not just who they are and what they look like. It's beautiful and I'm honored to be a part of it."