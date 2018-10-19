Celebrities are showering Karlie Kloss with lots of love after the model married Joshua Kushner in an intimate Jewish ceremony Thursday night in upstate New York.

The Project Runway host wore a custom Dior gown for the ceremony and shared a romantic photograph with her new husband on Instagram shortly after PEOPLE exclusively broke the news. Kloss simply captioned the photo the date of the couple’s nuptials with a heart emoji: “10.18.2018.”

Plenty of Kloss’ friends flooded the comments of her Instagram post with congratulations, including Kate Upton, Lena Dunham and more.

Upton wrote “Congratulations!!!” while Lena Dunham was so excited for Kloss she said, “This makes my whole heart explode !!!”

Fellow model Kendall Jenner happily wrote, “yay! ❤️”

Heidi Klum said (with many heart emojis), “CONGRATULATIONS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍…. I am so happy for you guys. Sending you lots of LOVE.”

Priyanka Chopra sent her love saying, “Omgeeee congratulations to you both! Much love.”

“Soooooo sweet!!! Congrats you two!” Gwyneth Paltrow, who tied the knot to Brad Falchuk three weeks ago, said.

The model’s new sister-in-law (and First Daughter) Ivanka Trump, who is married to Kushner’s brother and Senior Advisor to the President, Jared Kushner, also sent her love to the coupleon social media.

“So much love for you both as you begin a lifetime together! ❤️,” Trump wrote.

BFA

A friend who attended the wedding told PEOPLE, “The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness.” About 80 people were in attendance for the small ceremony, but Kloss and Kushner plan to host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring.

The pair announced their engagement in July, weeks after Kushner popped the question during a romantic weekend in upstate New York. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

Kushner proposed with a high-carat cushion cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting with a diamond pavé band.

Thank you ALL for your sweet wishes! ❤️🤗 So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me. pic.twitter.com/ZvkRaFufUD — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) July 25, 2018

Prior to their engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Kloss converted to Judaism in early June. “She’s never been one to make decisions lightly,” the source said. “She spends a lot of time reflecting and learning.”