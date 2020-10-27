Karlie Kloss Votes 'Blue' in 2020 Election While Wearing a Joe Biden Campaign Face Mask

The supermodel has previously supported campaign events for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, despite her family ties to President Donald Trump

Karlie Kloss has been making her voice heard throughout the 2020 presidential election, and she officially cast her ballot in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The supermodel, 28, shared two photos on Instagram on Tuesday holding her ballot secured in its mail-in envelope while wearing a face mask with the Biden and Kamala Harris campaign logo printed across it.

"What’s your voting plan? This was mine — signed, sealed, (notarized), and delivered," Kloss captioned the selfie, wearing a gray polo shirt, cropped black pants and a "I voted" sticker, adding the hashtags, #voteBLUE #scienceoverfiction.

Kloss has been clear about her political views despite her ties to President Donald Trump, 74, and his family. The model is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, husband to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump; both Jared and Ivanka are senior White House aides.

Last month, the Kode with Klossy founder, which was created to empower and inspire young women to become involved in tech, appeared at a Biden campaign event focused on young people and STEAM, an expanded approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, art and math.

"For those who know Karlie, this event makes a lot of sense," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She cares deeply about the future of women in STEAM and has always supported the candidates who stand for the issues she’s passionate about."

Kloss also hosted a grassroots event last week for the Democratic candidate for Governor of Missouri, Nicole Galloway, alongside fellow Missouri natives, Bravo's Andy Cohen and Derek Blasberg. She wrote on Instagram prior to the event, "It’s never been more important to flip states Blue — including my home state of Missouri."

In an interview for the podcast, InCharge with DVF, earlier this year, reflecting on her relationship with Kushner, Kloss said she "really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that."

In 2019 Kloss told British Vogue that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard," explaining, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

Kushner said something similar to Forbes in 2017: "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values." Still, he said then, "It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year Kloss explained that she voted "as a Democrat in 2016" and added, "I plan to do the same in 2020."