Karlie Kloss Urges Voters to 'Make Change' in the November Election in New YouTube Video

All Karlie Kloss wants for her birthday this year... is for her fans to get out and vote.

When Kloss looked back on the past 28 years of her life in a YouTube video titled, "28 Things I've Learned in 28 Years" in honor of her August 3 birthday, the Project Runway host urged her viewers to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election in November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Your voice and your vote matters. So register and show up at the polls because we all deserve change this November," Kloss said.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," Kloss told Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year.

She went on to detail her position by explaining, “I voted as a democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

Kloss, who married Kushner in October 2018, opened up about their political beliefs in an interview with Vogue in September 2018: “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for.”

She also told British Vogue in July 2019 that the media attention around their relationship has “been hard.”

“But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Kloss has been vocal on social media about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, helping her followers request to vote by mail and calling her local officials to urge them to support the #8CantWait campaign (which she said in the video, was a lot easier to do than she thought).

While having her birthday during quarantine wasn't what she had planned for her 28th, she explained how grateful she was for her health and the health of her family and friends. "I will never again take seeing my friends and family for granted again — ever again. And also my passport and traveling internationally," the supermodel said.

She also revealed that she doesn't think she'll ever go back to the gym after discovering how "underrated" at-home workouts are and also realized jeans are an "option" but not a "necessity" in life. (She's been living in her Kode with Klossy hoodie.)

She hints that "brunette Karlie" is "always right around the corner" but she's definitely not giving any more quarantine haircuts (like the one she gave her hubby) any time soon.