Karlie Kloss Shares the Most Sentimental Pieces of Jewelry in Her Collection

When it comes to finding a meaningful gift, jewelry is usually a go-to. It holds sentimental value and is a constant reminder of the person who gifted it. Karlie Kloss couldn’t agree more, which is why she serves as one of Swarovski’s ambassadors.

“There was a Swarovski in the mall where I grew up and my grandmother would always buy my sisters and I a special piece for a birthday or a holiday,” she told PEOPLE at a recent event. “So I have a number of pieces that are really, really sentimental. ”

When asked her favorite piece of jewelry she’s ever been gifted, Kloss shared that the two most nostalgic items in her collection are from her mother and grandmother. “My grandma gave me a ballet shoe when I was like 8 years old, it’s a charm on a necklace.”

The piece from her mom also has a sentimental meaning behind it.

“My mom bought this ring in a market in Italy when she was a student traveling abroad and it was like the first thing she ever really bought for herself and it’s not valuable whatsoever but very sentimental, and she gave it to me,” Kloss shared.

