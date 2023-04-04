Karlie Kloss Says She 'Can Really Relate' to Imposter Syndrome: 'Don't Get in Your Own Way'

The supermodel, entrepreneur and mom opens up to PEOPLE about the advice she’d tell her younger self and teases her 2023 Met Gala plans 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 4, 2023 03:38 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Karlie Kloss attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss at The Glasshouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Fashion Scholarship Fund

Karlie Kloss is definitely a boss.

From commanding catwalks for over a decade to starting her own coding camp, Kode with Klossy, in 2015, the multi-hyphenate has accumulated some valuable advice, some of which she'd pass down to her younger self.

The mantra she wished she'd known when she first started out: "Don't sweat the small stuff."

"We all can be our own worst enemies. I can speak from my own experience as a perfectionist and an ambitious young woman," Kloss told PEOPLE at the 86th annual Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in New York City on Monday.

The 30-year-old model, entrepreneur and mom — who hosted the organization's FSF Live ceremony — says there are "so many moments I can look back [on] and wish I would've just been more present in the moment," because her goal to perfection often hindered her from living in the now.

And, although Kloss has taken center stage in more ways than one, she admits that "imposter syndrome is something I can really relate to."

She recalls there were moments in her career during which she underestimated her own power, especially when she was younger.

Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour And Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

At Monday's event, Kloss got to witness the future of fashion in a room filled with industry figures and students celebrating the 127 members of FSF's Class of 2023 Scholars, 27 of whom were honored with the Virgil Abloh "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund created by the late Off-White founder and designer.

Keeping her learned lessons in mind, Kloss encourages young creatives to stand in their potential.

"Don't get in your own way. Get out of your head and make connections with your peers and mentors in the industry to learn from," she shared of her advice to the next generation.

Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede Hosted by Karlie Kloss
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Kloss also doesn't back down from championing other women, including FSF's 2023 honorees: Good American and SKIMS businesswoman Emma Grede and Vogue powerhouse Anna Wintour.

She confirms she'll also be supporting Wintour on fashion's biggest stage in the coming weeks at this year's Met Gala, which Wintour has co-chaired since 1995.

"I certainly will be there. It's the most important night in fashion so I wouldn't miss it for the world. I can't tell you anymore than that, but I'll be there," teases Kloss, who attended her first Met Gala in 2009.

This year's red-carpet fête, held annual on the first Monday in May at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, will honor the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Anna Wintour and Karlie Kloss attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss at The Glasshouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Fashion Scholarship Fun

Kloss is certainly an industry titan, from the world of style to the arena of entrepreneurship. When it comes to the status, she believes its weight lies in someone's journey rather than their destination.

"It's easy to point at the big accomplishments somebody has, peak moments of their career or life. But, it's every single day waking up and having the drive, focus, and work ethic to do what you love and to strive to be the best you can be," she shares.

