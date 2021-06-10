Karlie Kloss Shares Throwback Baby Bump Pics Modeling Sports Bra from Her New Adidas Line
Karlie Kloss tested out some pieces from her latest Adidas collection while pregnant with son Levi Joseph
During the final stretch of her pregnancy, Karlie Kloss was still busy at work. The Adidas spokeswoman put on the newest pieces from her latest Adidas x Karlie Kloss collection - and put her growing baby bump on full display in the sporty designs!
To celebrate the new Adidas drop, Kloss, 28, gave a rare glimpse at her bare pregnancy belly in three photos shared on her Instagram modeling the new olive and black Adidas x Karlie Kloss sports bra design.
"a good crop is everything 👏👏," Kloss captioned the post.
Fans loved seeing Kloss' baby son Levi joining his mom in an extra-special way for the campaign. "I ❤️ this was shot while you were pregnant with Levi!! 👏beautiful," wrote a commenter.
"👏 …and the things you don't see are often the most important," said another fan.
Kloss' Instagram post follows a fun-filled day spent promoting the line around New York City. On Tuesday, the supermodel drove a bus - decked out in her campaign decals - to a slew of special stops. First she swung by her friend supermodel Christy Turlington's apartment to show her the collection, then she went to her favorite gym Dog Pound before hanging out with her Project Runway fam, judges Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth.
Next she headed to Washington Square Park to meet Kode with Klossy scholars and Adidas athletes Melissa Wood Health and Haley Sacks, before finishing the day at the Brooklyn Bridge.
Kloss' lately Adidas collection (out now) features all the summer workout essentials: tank tops, tees, running shorts, sports bras and a sporty bikini all in a nature-inspired green hue.
In March, Kloss welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, who shared their baby's arrival on Instagram. "Welcome to the world," the new dad wrote.
About a month after her son's birth, the supermodel shared the first photo with her baby and revealed his name: Levi Joseph. In the picture, shared on Instagram, Kloss showed herself holding her baby's hand while wearing an Alison Lou ring that said, "Mama."
"Levi Joseph 💙 3.11.21," she captioned the sweet image.
Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy in October, PEOPLE exclusively reported.
"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."