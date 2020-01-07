Karlie Kloss and Project Runway Judges Recreate Cyndi Lauper’s 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' Video

The Project Runway judges just want to have fun!

To celebrate this week’s guest judge (music legend Cyndi Lauper!) the show’s host, Karlie Kloss, lead the Project Runway judges, mentor and even contestants in a fun lip sync video dancing along to Lauper’s 1983 hit, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

The retro-inspired music video, which Kloss posted to her YouTube channel, opens up with the model dressed in a red strong-shoulder dress and sheer tights, showing off her high kicks and dance moves to mimic Lauper’s original opening scene.

Then the video cuts to the show’s mentor, designer Christian Siriano, spinning and dancing around racks of clothing backstage. Then the show’s judges, Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, all mimic a scene from the original video, talking on the phone to one another.

And the season 18 contestants even make a cameo as well, shimming to the lyrics backstage.

Kloss is then seen in her makeup chair with Lauper’s original music video playing on the computer screen in the background.

For the finale, the clip shows present-day Lauper and the five Project Runway judges putting on some high-fashion sunglasses while giving smoldering looks to the camera — just like Lauper did in the 1983 video.

The singer joins Project Runway as a guest judge on the new episode, airing on Thursday. The designers are split into teams to create an ‘80s-inspired collection for Lauper, while still giving their fashions a modern take.

Previously on Project Runway, contestant Tyler Neasloney made headlines for making an awkward comment about Kloss’s in-laws, the Kushner family.

In his feedback of Neasloney’s garment, judge Brandon Maxwell said, “It’s definitely ‘wearable’ in some place that is neither Paris nor Montauk or Martha’s Vineyard. I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”

Neasloney responded by saying, “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

His comment left the judges and contestants speechless, and Neasloney quickly added, “That’s your husband!”

Kloss married Joshua Kushner, the brother of presidential aide and Ivanka Trump‘s husband Jared Kushner, in 2018 with in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

After his comment, the model fired back saying, “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.”

She also shared her own feedback on his creation. “You may not know, but I know, this is not what I asked for. The fabrics are poor choices. I think they look cheap. The pockets are ill-placed. And if this is your aesthetic, than that’s that. But this is about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist. You really missed the mark here on all accounts,” Kloss said as Neasloney got teary-eyed.

After the judges deliberated, Neasloney was eliminated.

Kloss has been open about her political views, sharing with Vogue in September 2018, “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for.”

Project Runway airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.