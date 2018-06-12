Karlie Kloss Shares Rare Kissing Photo with Boyfriend Joshua Kushner for His Birthday

As a high-fashion supermodel, coding expert and humanitarian, Karlie Kloss is constantly sharing many aspects of her life with her 7.3 million Instagram followers. The 25-year-old multihyphenate star lets the world in on her globe-trotting travels, and her face can be see on billboards and in campaigns for brands like Swarovski, Adidas and Estée Lauder. But when Kloss isn’t working, she keeps her private life very, well, private. And that goes for her relationship with longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner, who she very seldom posts photos with.

But in honor of his 33rd birthday on June 12, Kloss is making an exception to her rule, as she just posted a rare photo kissing her longtime beau while the two celebrated his big day while vacationing in Tokyo.

Kloss shared snaps from their trip on her Instagram story, along with a shot of her kissing him. “Happy Birthday @joshuakushner,” she wrote, adding hearts around the caption. The star shared a shot with Kushner back in April, calling him her “Ride or Die” as they went for a ride in the desert. And Kushner, a photographer, also shared a couple shot with Kloss while on their Tokyo trip, which is also a rare occurrence, as he typically posts shots of Kloss solo.

While he primarily stays out of the spotlight, Kushner does occasionally attend events with Kloss — most recently, the Met Gala. In 2013, Kloss told PEOPLE she appreciated that Kushner was “so not in fashion. It’s really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind.”

The model also opened up about her private life in Porter Magazine’s summer 2018 issue, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring,’” she said in the issue. “There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world. I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Kloss, who said she voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election, has avoided making any statements about Trump or the Kushners, as Joshua’s brother is Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.