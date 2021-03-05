This year Kode with Klossy is expanding the number of scholars from 2,000 to 3,000 — and applications are open now

Karlie Kloss' Annual Coding Summer Camps Are Accepting More Applicants Than Ever Before

The applications for Karlie Kloss' annual Kode with Klossy summer camps are open — and for all those tech-savvy students out there, there's a bigger chance than ever before to snag a spot!

Last year, the program shifted to an all-virtual format due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it's following the same virtual process this summer, but instead of accepting just 2,000 applicants, it will be expanding the program to 3,000 scholars.

Kode with Klossy is a free two-week learning experience dedicated to teaching young women and nonbinary individuals ages 13-18 the process of building a website, mobile app or data visualization.

In addition to reaching more students than ever, Kode with Klossy is focused on reducing barriers to technology education and making this year's camp more diverse and accessible than ever.

The organization will be shipping computers to scholars, providing free WiFi if needed and offering free or reduced lunch to students who qualify. Plus, with some help from its longtime partner Teach For America, it will work to recruit 225% more underserved young women and non-binary individuals than ever before.

The supermodel, 28, launched Kode with Klossy back in 2015 as a way to empower and inspire young women to become more involved in the tech field.

"When the organization started, I never imagined that it would evolve into the program it is today," Kloss told PEOPLE in 2019, calling it her "passion project."

"Hearing about the accomplishments of our scholars always makes me feel like a proud big sister," she said at the time. "Our scholars have gone on to do some pretty incredible things, like start coding clubs in their own communities, build applications designed to help chronically ill teens feel less alone and attend top colleges to study computer science."

Adding: "What's really special about many of these success stories is that our scholars have accomplished these things together. Even after camp is over, they support each other's pursuits in tech in every way — from teaming up to enter hackathons to creating group chats where they stay in touch about coding and their various side projects."

Last November, the supermodel tapped former Kode with Klossy scholars to join her in something extra special — her Adidas campaign.

Alexis Williams and Elysha Ang, two summer camp alums, posed with Kloss and modeled pieces from her first activewear collaboration with the brand.

As part of the launch, Adidas partnered with digital fashion house The Fabricant's creators to design a 3D interpretation of Kloss' favorite piece in the collection: the IND.RDY Parka. The designs' proceeds will be used to support new events and programming for Kode with Klossy's alumni community of over 5,000+ scholars.