Karlie Kloss Asks Her Celeb Friends Their Dream Tech Superpowers (and Chrissy Teigen Has a Genius Idea)  

For the sixth year in a row, Karlie Kloss is once again encouraging young girls to sign up for her famous coding summer camp, Kode with Klossy. But she did something a little different this time — she gathered a few of her famous friends to help spread the word in a funny new video.

The supermodel, 27, tapped Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Christian Siriano, designer Brandon Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Lilly Singh and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, and asked each of them what their coding superpower would be. Their answers were hilarious, innovative and overall perfectly summed up each of their personalities.

Kloss begins the clip by asking her friends for inspiration for her Kode with Klossy application and right away Teigen has a hilarious idea for an app. “I would code an app that sent my Twitter trolls glitter bombs… or poop.”

Witherspoon wants an app that lets her know what her dog is thinking. Graham also wants an app that lets her in on something… when her new baby boy needs a diaper change. “I would create an app that told me right before Isaac’s diaper exploded all over me, or in my bed, or in his crib or in the car seat.”

If Williams had a super power (other than being a world champion tennis superstar) she would be able to have Qai Qai [her daughter Olympia‘s favorite doll] “come alive,” then she would also teleport Qai Qai all over the world teaching young girls how to code.

Singh wants something that can scan any item and tell her how it was made, so she knows how sustainable and responsibly-sourced things are. Many more stars share their ideas, and finally Kloss came up with hers. “With my coding superpowers, I would build a portal that connects Kode with Klossy alum from around the globe, to internships, hack-a-thons and to each other.” Then has a second though: “Oh, or maybe a robot that wakes me up with coffee!”

The organization hosts free two-week summer coding camps across the country annually for young women ages 13 to 18 to teach the fundamentals of programming and web development. The 2020 applications are open through April 5 at kodewithklossy.com.