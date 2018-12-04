Karlie Kloss Models in CR 2019 Calendar to Support Her Breast Cancer Survivor Mom

Mario Sorrenti

Karlie Kloss is powerful in pink in the new CR Women 2019 calendar.

Kloss joins a A-list group of models (and actress Elizabeth Hurley!) for editor Carine Roitfeld’s annual high-fashion calendar. Others featured include Carolyn Murphy, Hilary Rhoda, Joan Smalls, Grace Elizabeth, Fei Fei Sun, Anok Yai, Danielle Herrington and Halima Aden.

This year all proceeds of the calendar will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and each shot was inspired by the cause’s iconic pink ribbon. Roitfeld dressed each model in shades of pink, including Kloss, who wore an oversize pink puffer coat (pictured above).

“I wanted to highlight the personality and individuality of these beautiful women tied to the strong symbol of breast cancer awareness,” said Roitfeld about the vibe of this year’s calendar. “The images showcase each model’s femininity with a ribbon incorporated into the looks.”

To celebrate the calendar launch (available Tuesday, December 4), we caught up with Kloss to find out more about the shoot, how newlywed life is going and why the calendar’s charitable component is so important to her family.

PEOPLE: Why was this cause an important one to you?

Karlie Kloss: I wanted to be a part of this campaign because of my mom, who beat stage four breast cancer at 35 years old. Her fight with breast cancer shook our family to the core, and I am humbled to be a part of a campaign that supports other breast cancer fighters, survivors and their families. My mom is the most resilient, beautiful and courageous person I know. Because this cause has so much personal significance, it was especially meaningful for me to be part of this project.

PEOPLE: What do you love about working with Carine?

Kloss: Carine is a true icon, and I have learned so much from her. She is a master storyteller and creative force who isn’t afraid to push boundaries, take chances or think outside of the box. I don’t think there is anyone chic-er than Carine.

Beyond being a talented editor and stylist, I’ve always admired her for using her relationships, platform and influence to bring attention to important issues and causes, such as breast cancer awareness, and inspiring others to do the same.

PEOPLE: What’s your version of self-care?

Kloss: Self-care is about being kind to your mind and body. Eating healthy and working out is definitely a big part of that, but it’s also about indulging in the things you love from time to time. For me, that includes baking, getting a facial, turning off my phone over the weekend, or even finding a few spare minutes to meditate with the Headspace app. It’s important to take time to appreciate life’s luxuries (no matter how small), otherwise we’re asking for burnout.

PEOPLE: What’s topping your holiday wish list this year?

Kloss: I can never buy enough facemasks, and my personal favorite right now is Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask. I also love taking photos and am obsessed with the Leica Q digital camera.

PEOPLE: How will you be celebrating your first holiday season as a newlywed? [The model tied the knot to Joshua Kushner in October.]

Kloss: We’re going on a safari adventure together! We can’t wait.

The CR Women 2019 will be available for $150 on crfashionbook.com and esteelauder.com starting December 4th through January 31, 2019. 100% of the selling price of the calendar will be donated directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.