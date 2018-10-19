Karlie Kloss Is Married! Supermodel Weds Joshua Kushner in Custom Dior Gown

Three months after announcing their engagement, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have officially tied the knot!

A rep for the supermodel, 26, confirms to PEOPLE the couple wed on Thursday evening.

Kloss and Kushner held a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance. They will also host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring.

The Project Runway host wore a custom Dior gown for the ceremony.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the ceremony tells PEOPLE.

The pair announced their engagement in July, weeks after Kushner popped the question during a romantic weekend in upstate New York. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

Kushner proposed with a high-carat cushion cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting with a diamond pavé band.

When Kloss shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with a sunset selfie kissing Kushner, she wrote: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”

The model, new host of Project Runway and founder of Kode with Klossy, who is also the face of brands including Swarovski, Adidas, Estée Lauder, Express and Carolina Herrera, has been dating Kushner since 2012. And the pair are notorious for keeping a low profile. They’ve attended just a handful of red carpets together (including this year’s Met Gala) and share Instagram snaps of one another every so often.

Kushner is the younger brother to Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to President Trump and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump.

Prior to their engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Kloss converted to Judaism in early June (a step Trump also took before her engagement to the elder Kushner brother). “She’s never been one to make decisions lightly,” the source says. “She spends a lot of time reflecting and learning.”