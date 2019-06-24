All About the Dress
Kloss wore a romantic lace, off-the-shoulder dress by designer Jonathan Simkhai, which retails for $1,595 and is sold out in almost all sizes, for her second wedding to Kushner, who dressed in a sleek navy suit.
Mr. and Mrs. Kushner
“My cowboy 🖤,” Kloss captioned this sweet shot of the couple on Instagram.
Dance the Night Away
“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Kloss’ best friend, industry tastemaker Derek Blasberg, captioned this photo of the couple at their reception.
Wide Open Spaces
“Our best friends’ wedding,” Dasha Zhukova, founder of Garage magazine, captioned her photo of Kushner,Kloss and Blasberg on Instagram.
Home on the Range
The couple hosted their second wedding reception at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo., with family and friends, including Derek Blasberg, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis and Diane von Furstenberg and more on hand to celebrate.
Party Down
And the party lasted for the whole weekend.
Wild West Weekend
The couple hosted guests for three fun-filled days of activities.
Sunset Vibes
For a pre-reception event, Kushner and Kloss wore casual looks, including an all-denim ensemble on the model bride.
Love Is in the Air
Engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom also took advantage of the gorgeous sky backdrop for their photo opps.
Old Town Road
The couple joined family and friends for an afternoon of horseback riding.
Three's Company
The trio dresses for a day on the ranch.
Dude Ranch
Bloom and Blasberg buddy up for a photo.
Here Comes the Bride
Kloss poses for BFF Blasberg during a horseback riding outing.
Party on the Prarie
“My best friend’s wedding, meets Brokeback Mountain, meets FIREWORKS,” Blasberg captoined this photo of the foursome.
Big Sky
With a backdrop that good, photos are a must.
Denim-on-Denim
She may be off duty, but Kloss is always serving looks.