Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's Wyoming Wedding Photo Album: Inside Their Party on the Prairie

From the A-list guests to the country couture, the couple celebrated in style as they continued their wedding celebrations in Wyoming, eight months after making it official during a intimate, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York in October 2018
By Brittany Talarico
June 24, 2019 07:16 PM

All About the Dress

Kloss wore a romantic lace, off-the-shoulder dress by designer Jonathan Simkhai, which retails for $1,595 and is sold out in almost all sizes, for her second wedding to Kushner, who dressed in a sleek navy suit.

Mr. and Mrs. Kushner

Karlie Kloss Instagram

“My cowboy 🖤,” Kloss captioned this sweet shot of the couple on Instagram.

Dance the Night Away

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Kloss’ best friend, industry tastemaker Derek Blasberg, captioned this photo of the couple at their reception.

Wide Open Spaces

Dasha Zhukova/Instagram

“Our best friends’ wedding,” Dasha Zhukova, founder of Garage magazine, captioned her photo of Kushner,Kloss and Blasberg on Instagram.

Home on the Range

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

The couple hosted their second wedding reception at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo., with family and friends, including Derek Blasberg, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis and Diane von Furstenberg and more on hand to celebrate.

Party Down

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

And the party lasted for the whole weekend.

Wild West Weekend

Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram

The couple hosted guests for three fun-filled days of activities.

Sunset Vibes

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

For a pre-reception event, Kushner and Kloss wore casual looks, including an all-denim ensemble on the model bride.

Love Is in the Air

Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom also took advantage of the gorgeous sky backdrop for their photo opps.

Old Town Road

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

The couple joined family and friends for an afternoon of horseback riding.

Three's Company

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

The trio dresses for a day on the ranch.

Dude Ranch

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Bloom and Blasberg buddy up for a photo.

Here Comes the Bride

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Kloss poses for BFF Blasberg during a horseback riding outing.

Party on the Prarie

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

“My best friend’s wedding, meets Brokeback Mountain, meets FIREWORKS,” Blasberg captoined this photo of the foursome.

Big Sky

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

With a backdrop that good, photos are a must.

Denim-on-Denim

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

She may be off duty, but Kloss is always serving looks.

